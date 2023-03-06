Soft Magnetic Materials Market Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2030: Increasing Investments in R&D and Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report by Material Type (Cobalt, Electrical Steel, and Soft Ferrite), Application, End Use, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market size was estimated at USD 30.23 billion in 2022, USD 33.09 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% to reach USD 62.86 billion by 2030.

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide the target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting for factors such as norms & regulations, and culture, to make the right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Metrics

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages226
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$30.23 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$62.86 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surging Demand for Motors in the Automotive and Electrical Industries
  • Need for Electricity and Electronic Devices
  • Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization and the Need for Greater Energy Efficiency

Restraints

  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

  • Increasing Investments in R&D for the Development of High Quality Soft Magnetic Materials
  • Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Challenges

  • Stringent Environmental Regulations and High Infrastructure Cost

Company Profiles

  • Acciaierie Valbruna S.p.A.
  • Advanced Magnet Source Corp.
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Arnold Magnetic Technologies
  • BIDRAGON GROUP COMPANY
  • Bakker Magnetics BV
  • Baosteel Group Corporation
  • Bomatec AG
  • Bunting Magnetics Europe Limited
  • DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES
  • Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
  • Denso Corp.
  • Fluxtrol, Inc.
  • GKN Sinter Metals Inc.
  • Grundfos A/S
  • HYMAG'IN
  • Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd.
  • Heraeus Holding GmbH
  • Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
  • Hoganas AB
  • JFE Steel Group
  • Kobe Steel, Ltd
  • Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd
  • Mate Co., Ltd.
  • Metglas, Inc.
  • Nicofe Materials Ltd.
  • Ningbo Newland Magnetics Group
  • Notz Metall AG
  • POSCO Group
  • Rio Tinto PLC
  • SG Technologies Ltd
  • SM Magnetics
  • Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.
  • Sintered Specialties, LLC
  • Sintex a/s
  • Spang & Company
  • Steward Advanced Materials LLC
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  • Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
  • VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG
  • Vega Technik GmbH
  • Voestalpine Stahl GmbH
  • thyssenkrupp AG

Scope of the Report

Material Type

  • Amorphous Alloys
  • High-entropy alloys (HEAs)
  • Iron & Low Carbon Steels
  • Iron-Cobalt Alloys
  • Iron-Nickel Alloys
  • Iron-Silicon Alloys
  • Iron-Silicon-Aluminum Alloys
  • Nanocrystalline Alloys
  • Soft Ferrites
    • Manganese-Zinc Ferrites
    • Nickel-Zinc Ferrites
  • Soft Magnetic Composites

Application

  • Alternators
  • Cables
  • Circuit Breakers
  • Current Sensors
  • Generators
  • Meters
  • Motors
  • Relays
  • Switched Mode Power Supplies
  • Transformers

End Use

  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Power & Energy
  • Telecommunications

