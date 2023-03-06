Soft Magnetic Materials Market Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2030: Increasing Investments in R&D and Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report by Material Type (Cobalt, Electrical Steel, and Soft Ferrite), Application, End Use, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market size was estimated at USD 30.23 billion in 2022, USD 33.09 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% to reach USD 62.86 billion by 2030.

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide the target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting for factors such as norms & regulations, and culture, to make the right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for Motors in the Automotive and Electrical Industries

Need for Electricity and Electronic Devices

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization and the Need for Greater Energy Efficiency

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in R&D for the Development of High Quality Soft Magnetic Materials

Growing Power Distribution Sector and Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Challenges

Stringent Environmental Regulations and High Infrastructure Cost

Company Profiles

Acciaierie Valbruna S.p.A.

Advanced Magnet Source Corp.

ArcelorMittal

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

BIDRAGON GROUP COMPANY

Bakker Magnetics BV

Baosteel Group Corporation

Bomatec AG

Bunting Magnetics Europe Limited

DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Denso Corp.

Fluxtrol, Inc.

GKN Sinter Metals Inc.

Grundfos A/S

HYMAG'IN

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Hoganas AB

JFE Steel Group

Kobe Steel, Ltd

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd

Mate Co., Ltd.

Metglas, Inc.

Nicofe Materials Ltd.

Ningbo Newland Magnetics Group

Notz Metall AG

POSCO Group

Rio Tinto PLC

SG Technologies Ltd

SM Magnetics

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Sintered Specialties, LLC

Sintex a/s

Spang & Company

Steward Advanced Materials LLC

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

Vega Technik GmbH

Voestalpine Stahl GmbH

thyssenkrupp AG

Scope of the Report



Material Type

Amorphous Alloys

High-entropy alloys (HEAs)

Iron & Low Carbon Steels

Iron-Cobalt Alloys

Iron-Nickel Alloys

Iron-Silicon Alloys

Iron-Silicon-Aluminum Alloys

Nanocrystalline Alloys

Soft Ferrites Manganese-Zinc Ferrites Nickel-Zinc Ferrites

Soft Magnetic Composites

Application

Alternators

Cables

Circuit Breakers

Current Sensors

Generators

Meters

Motors

Relays

Switched Mode Power Supplies

Transformers

End Use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Power & Energy

Telecommunications

