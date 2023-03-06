Substation Automation Market 2023-2030 | Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Consumption, Regional Outlook, Key Players with Projected Revenue of 62.5 Billion at CAGR of 6.3% by 2030

Dubai, UAE, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report published by Extrapolate, the global Substation Automation Market is slated to attain USD 62.5 billion by 2030 from USD 39.9 billion in 2021, recording a staggering CAGR of 6.3% during the projection period.

According to Extrapolate researchers, the substation automation market is poised for significant growth driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for conventional substations, coupled with the use of advanced technologies to improve grid efficiency in smart cities, is expected to fuel market expansion. Secondly, the rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles and the need to address interoperability issues are also key drivers of market growth. Finally, the expanding use of data centres to support digital activities is further contributing to market expansion.

Gary Lawrence, the President of Schneider Electric, believes that the changing energy landscape presents an opportunity for utilities to reinvent their business models. By embracing digital transformation and securing infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds, utilities can unlock new revenue streams and enhance both the supply and demand sides of the energy equation. Rather than being a barrier, the shift towards a digital energy economy presents a chance for utilities to evolve and thrive in a rapidly changing market.

Key Insights



By module, the SCADA segment is anticipated to retain its dominance.

The ethernet segment is expected to retain its dominance in the global substation automation market by application.

North America leads the global substation automation market.

The market's competitive landscape is fragmented, with large-scale manufacturers controlling a substantial share of the market.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Substation Automation Market

The global substation automation market is fragmented, with large-scale manufacturers controlling a substantial share of the market. Leading market players are making significant investments in R&D activities to expand their product portfolios, which will promote further market growth for substation automation. With significant market developments, including introducing new products, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are also undertaking various strategic initiatives to expand their global footprint.

In order to grow and thrive in a highly competitive and expanding market environment, competitors in the substation automation market must provide affordable products. One of the primary business strategies employed by manufacturers in the global substation automation market is to assist customers and reduce operational costs.

For instance, Relion relays from ABB helped Enel automate and optimize power distribution operations in September 2021. The frequency of power failures and downtime can be decreased with the use of Relion protection relays. It is anticipated that a 20% reduction in isolation time will be made for the problematic network component. Relays are designed for digital substations to improve operational safety and can exchange data across a communication network.

Comprehensive Competitive Analysis of the Substation Automation Market:

ABB Ltd.

Trilliant Holdings Inc.

ALSTOM

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Capitalizing on Module-Specific Opportunities:

SCADA

IED

Communication Network Technology

SCADA is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% of the Substation Automation Market

In the last few years, the SCADA segment has experienced rapid growth and is also projected to keep the momentum going as it offers unparalleled efficiency and safety benefits to operators. With remote access and control of subsystems, operators can manage operations from anywhere, reducing the need for on-site personnel and increasing productivity. Moreover, the segment is experiencing strong growth as it provides comprehensive data analysis and reporting capabilities, empowering operators to identify and address potential issues before they become major problems. With easy maintenance and updates, SCADA systems are a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to streamline their operations and reduce expenses over the long term.

The SCADA segment is anticipated to record 6.3% through 2030 due to improved reliability, increased customer satisfaction, and enhanced utilization across numerous end-user industries. Furthermore, increased implementation and rising demand are expected to drive growth in the food and beverage, gas, recycling, transportation, water and wastewater, and pharmaceutical industries.

Deeper Insights into Application:

Ethernet

Power Line Communication

Copper Wire Communication

Optical Fiber Communication

Ethernet Segment to Retain Dominance in the Global Substation Automation Market

With the increasing demand for advanced substation automation systems, Ethernet has emerged as the preferred choice for networking technology due to its superior capabilities. It provides fast and secure communication between different devices, making it ideal for transmitting high volumes of data and critical information in real time.

In addition to reliability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility, Ethernet offers superior bandwidth and low latency, essential for high-performance substation automation systems. It enables seamless integration of different devices, such as protection relays, meters, and controllers, to create a unified automation system. Moreover, ethernet networks can be easily monitored and managed, ensuring optimal performance and minimizing downtime. With the ability to support advanced protocols such as IEC 61850, Ethernet enables efficient and reliable communication between different components of the substation automation system.

As the demand for more advanced and interconnected substation automation systems continues to grow, Ethernet will remain a critical component of the underlying infrastructure. Its ability to provide fast, secure, and reliable communication between different devices makes it an indispensable technology for the efficient and effective operation of modern substations.

Regions Covered in the Report:

North America- U.S., Mexico, Canada

Europe- UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America

The Middle East and Africa- GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa

North America is Anticipated to Dominate Global Substation Automation Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the substation automation market owing to the increasing popularity and penetration of advanced technologies such as electronic devices and communication devices. The region is home to substation automation since it has a highly developed electrical power system and a rich heritage of investing in cutting-edge technologies. The regional market is distinguished by a strong emphasis on innovation and a dedication to enhancing the power supply's effectiveness, dependability, and safety.

Furthermore, Europe is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for smart grids and the rising adoption of renewable energy. Additionally, in order to meet product demand, EU policies have promoted the growth of decentralized electricity generation, electric vehicles, and energy storage. As a result, the European substation automation market is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the forecast period.

