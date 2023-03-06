Water Based Lubricants Market is Projected to Surpass USD 6.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030; Huge Rise in Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Lubricants to Propel Market Growth

Westford USA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water based lubricants market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and North America has emerged as a leader in this industry. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for sexual wellness products. As people become more comfortable discussing and exploring their sexual health, the demand for high-quality lubricants has increased. Water-based lubricants are popular for sexual activities as they are gentle on the skin, easy to clean, and safe to use with condoms and sex toys. In addition, water-based lubricants can reduce friction and discomfort during sexual activities, which can help prevent infections and other health issues. Furthermore, the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products has also contributed to the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest, Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is a significant concern among men aged between 25-70 years, with a reported 22% prevalence rate. This number increases to 27% in men aged 50 years or above. This increase in ED prevalence highlights the need for effective treatment options to be made available for those suffering from the condition. As the number of individuals affected by ED continues to rise, it is expected to create opportunities for companies to manufacture and develop effective gels, creams, and lubricants for treating the condition.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Based Lubricants Market"

Pages - 275

Tables - 90

Figures -70

Water-based lubricants are popular for many people who engage in sexual activities or use sex toys. These lubricants are made with water-soluble ingredients, making them easy to clean up and safe to use with condoms and other forms of contraception. Additionally, they tend to be more affordable than other lubricants, making them accessible for people of all budgets.

Prominent Players in Water Based Lubricants Market

Live Well Brands

Good Clean Love

Topco Sales

Biossom Organics

Skincare

BioFilm

Ansell

HLL Lifecare

Cumming

Church & Dwight

Clean Stream

Hathor Professional

Reckitt Benckiser

Live Well Brands

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/water-based-lubricants-market

Men's Water-Based Personal Lubricant Segment to Drive Higher Sales due to Availability of Wide Range of Products Marketed with Innovative Campaigns

According to market research, the men's water-based lubricant segment currently holds a significant share of the water based lubricants market. This dominance is expected to continue from 2023 to 2028. The popularity of men's water-based lubricants can be attributed to their effectiveness and compatibility with various types of condoms and sex toys. These lubricants also provide a long-lasting, smooth, natural feel during sexual activities. Moreover, they are relatively inexpensive and widely available in the market.

A recent market analysis shows North America emerged as a dominant player in the water based lubricants market in 2022. Moreover, the region's strong performance in this sector is predicted to continue over the next several years, leading to significant growth by 2030. Looking ahead, experts predict that North America will continue to see strong growth in the water-based lubricant market. This is due to several factors, including increasing demand from consumers and businesses and the region's advanced research and development capabilities.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/water-based-lubricants-market

Drugstores Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Rate as a Result of Increasing Accessibility and Availability of Affordable Products to Consumer

The drugstore segment is poised for impressive growth in water based lubricants market from 2023 to 2030, thanks to the surge in demand for sexual wellness products. Customers are now more aware of their sexual needs and seek products to enhance their experiences. This has resulted in a huge rise in the sales of sexual wellness products in retail pharmacies and drug stores. In addition, people are becoming more open to discussing and seeking help for their sexual health needs, which has created a larger market for these products.

In 2022, the water based lubricants market saw Europe occupying second, with the Asia Pacific region closely following suit. SkyQuest's recent study found that women in Northern India are experiencing menopausal symptoms, with the most prevalent symptom being vaginal dryness, affecting 78% of women. This is followed closely by vaginal itching, which affects 74% of women. Menopause and aging are known to reduce estrogen levels, which can decrease vaginal lubrication, making women more susceptible to vaginal dryness. As a result, the demand for water-based lubricants is expected to rise as women seek solutions to alleviate these symptoms.

The water based lubricants market has grown tremendously over the last few years, becoming a robust industry that has made its mark in various sectors. A recent research report by SkyQuest has shed light on the market's expansion, providing valuable insights into its size, market share, and key players. The report also sheds light on the key players in the market, highlighting the major players and their market share. The competition in this market is intense, with companies investing heavily in R&D to create products that meet the rising needs of consumers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/water-based-lubricants-market

Key Developments in Water Based Lubricants Market

Cake, a company specializing in sexual wellness products, has successfully raised USD 8 million in a Series A funding round. The funding was led by the company's investment partner, Silas Capital, known for supporting innovative and socially conscious brands. This significant investment demonstrates the growing demand for products that promote sexual wellness and highlights Cake's potential for future growth. In addition, the funds will expand Cake's product line, increase marketing efforts, and reach a wider audience.

Jellytime, a new sexual wellness brand, has recently launched in the Philippines. Three well-known personalities founded the brand: Martine Ho of Sunnies Face and sisters Isabelle Daza and Ava Daza of Recess. Jellytime's debut product is a hypoallergenic, water-based lubricant that enhances sexual pleasure while prioritizing safety and comfort. Overall, Jellytime's launch marks an important milestone in the sexual wellness industry in the Philippines and signals a growing shift towards prioritizing sexual health and wellbeing.

Playground, a sexual wellness brand, has recently introduced a new collection of personal lubricants in the United States. This range of lubricants is specifically designed to enhance a woman's sexual experience by arousing all five senses and stimulating erogenous zones. These products are formulated to provide an all-encompassing sensory experience, with scents, textures, and tastes carefully selected to create an intimate and arousing atmosphere.

Key Questions Answered in Water Based Lubricants Market Report

What key factors must companies consider when tailoring their marketing strategies to specific markets, and how can they effectively reach and engage with their target audience?

In which market segments and regions are companies anticipated to witness the highest growth in the upcoming forecast period, and what are the main drivers of this growth?

How can companies leverage market research to gain insights into emerging trends and identify new opportunities in their industry, and what are the best practices for conducting effective market research?

What are some of the most common unexpected challenges and disruptions that companies may face in their industry, and what steps can they take to prepare for and mitigate their impact proactively?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

Global Teeth Whitening Market

Global Beauty Devices Market

Global Neurocosmetics Market

Global Essential Oils Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com