Rapid Response Defense Systems Selects Mullen Automotive as the Exclusive Provider for Class 1 EV Cargo Vans

BREA, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today teaming up with Rapid Response Defense Systems (“RRDS”) to fast-track U.S. Federal Government opportunities for potential large-scale vehicle fleet orders.

RRDS, one of the country’s leading small business federal contractors, has executed over 2,500 federal government delivery orders since 2014. The company currently holds a prime seat on 12 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) federal contracts with combined funding ceilings of $4 billion. In 2021, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized RRDS as a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor.

“RRDS is all about providing solutions to the federal government,” said Mullen’s Manager of Government Sales Ronald Dixon. “Whether its designing products to meet Department of Defense mission requirements or enhancing supply chain logistics, they have a remarkable success record. In addition, RRDS will be a key vehicle supplier to the General Service Administration in an awarded 5-year multibillion-dollar vehicle contract. We are focused on selling our EV products to the federal government and view this relationship as a strategic step in accomplishing that goal.”

“With the federal government’s strong interest in electrifying a growing portion of its vehicle fleet, Mullen’s commercial portfolio is very well positioned," said RRDS SVP – Federal Fred Bouman. “Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van launches this year and will be the only class 1 EV van in the market. It is 100% electrified, making it a strong fit for federal government business.”

“Mullen Automotive is proud to team up with RRDS for U.S. government fleet opportunities for our Class 1 EV cargo vans,” said Mullen’s CEO and Chairman David Michery. “We look forward to working closely with RRDS in meeting the demand for EVs across the U.S. government’s fleet of vehicles.”

About RRDS

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. The company specializes in cradle-to-grave supply chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, RRDS offers an end-to-end solution for all its customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

To learn more about Rapid Response Defense Systems, visit www.RRDS.com.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

