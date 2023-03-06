CDSG SAMPLES UP TO 1.98% LI2O AT TITAN 2 PROJECT, TANZANIA

Las Vegas, NV., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce positive soil geochemical sampling results from an initial sampling phase of the company’s expansive Titan 2 lithium property in Tanzania.



The Titan 2 project is located approximately 20 miles west of the Titan 1 claim group and is centered over a large, flat lying area of approximately 23 square miles (60 square kilometers). As part of the preliminary prospecting work on the project one line of surficial geochemical soil sampling was conducted over a length of 0.8 miles (1.3kms).

Results from the line averaged 3,930 ppm Lithium. The lowest value returned 800 ppm Li and the highest value, located at the end of the line, returned 1.98% Li2O (9,200 ppm Li). Values for other elements broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from this initial prospecting sampling were extremely impressive. Much like Titan 1, our end of line samples returned the highest grade. Our field team has now returned to the site to follow up on the strong Lithium results by employing a sample grid over a much larger area that is roughly 2.5 miles by 2 miles in size.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

