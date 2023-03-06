GEX Significantly Grows Client Base; Announces “Hypergrowth” Phase III Roadmap

Dallas, TX., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC Pink: GXXM), a Dallas based management consulting company, today announced a significant growth in its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partnership model, resulting in GEX consultants servicing the largest number of Fortune 100 firms so far in the history of the company. Sri Vanamali, the CEO of GEX Management said, “A few years ago, when I announced the shift in the company’s focus away from a low margin, backend-staffing business to the higher margin, management consulting business model with a goal of capturing revenue streams from the largest global corporations in the United States, we received a lot of skepticism about the viability of this strategy. Today, I am proud to say that not only have we demonstrated a proven track record of performing successfully in this space, but we have also expanded our MSP partnerships by over 200% over the last four years and, in the process, grown our Fortune 100 end-client base by over 150% during the same time period. At the same time, we have consistently grown our revenue by over 100% each year, despite the various macroeconomic and operational challenges that our business sector has faced over the last few years.”



While GEX experimented with a couple of new growth areas in 2021-22, the company under the current leadership has re-focused its efforts on driving revenue via the MSP model and simultaneously announced the launch of its Phase 3 initiatives to fully take advantage of the significantly expanded client relationships. “Phase 1 of our strategic roadmap involved building out the Management Consulting business model, while Phase II involved accelerating our MSP partnership model to expand our enterprise corporate client base. I am very excited to announce Phase III of our corporate strategy roadmap which will involve building out our proprietary technology platform and product base to complement our full spectrum of enterprise consulting business suite offerings. This will also be a key component of the value proposition to our fully funded as well as independent sponsor private equity clients as we build out our management consulting service offerings as a key value driver of the PE “buy & build” strategy. Our focus on value enhancement in the PE model entails the sponsor’s typical 3-5 year investment horizon as well as developing key strategic partnerships during the post recapitalization period and beyond.” said Mr. Vanamali.

The GEX Value Enhancement Framework along with the company’s recent foray into building AI platform competencies via the Enterprise Competency Center (ECC) will be critical drivers of the Phase III strategy as GEX engineers and consultants begin to fully deploy cutting edge AI solution architectures and business process frameworks into the client ecosystems. “Building a product-based consulting model is in line with similar frameworks developed by IBM, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise business behemoths. Phase III will be focused on developing a proprietary enterprise solution architecture that will fully integrate the GEX core business service offerings with a product development approach to create a truly best-in-class business model that will result in rapid expansion of our enterprise clientele across industry verticals while significantly growing our revenue streams in the years to come”, said Sri Vanamali. “We look forward to making further announcements related to this progress in our Phase III roadmap and I am very excited to work closely with our institutional investors along with our strategic business partners as we strive to achieve phenomenal success while embarking on this new and exciting journey into the future.”

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and Enterprise Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GEX Management, Inc.

Media Contact:

John Godwin,

Director, Client Relations

Email address: info@gexmanagement.com