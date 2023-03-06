FinovateEurope to Host 35+ Live Demos Showcasing the Latest Fintech Solutions

LONDON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, will host FinovateEurope . A cutting-edge fintech conference catering to the digital future of financial institutions, the event will be held in person from March 14-15, 2023, at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, England.



Finovate believes that the time of financial sector executives, investors, C-suite leaders, financial innovators, fintech operators and other attendees is invaluable. Thus, events are designed with a view to pack in a high density of expert insights, create environments conducive to accelerated networking and optimize proceedings for business efficiency.

Following the event’s networking-made-easy approach, the organizers have placed great emphasis on developing structured networking options to deepen industry bonds, speed up knowledge exchange, explore potential synergies and forge life-long partnerships with industry peers.

For over a decade, Finovate has attracted the biggest names across the financial landscape. 48% of past attendees are from financial institutions such as banks, credit unions and investment management firms, while 28% represent fintech or technology companies. Senior leadership from marquee names such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan and Llyods will be in attendance. Other attendees will be representing solutions providers, investors and VCs, media and government.

Having amassed considerable experience in spotlighting innovative fintech companies, Finovate will host more than 35 interactive demo sessions where C-level executives will showcase the technological breakthroughs that they are achieving, as well as their intended roadmaps heading into the future. Such a framework ensures that attendees experience highly engaging sessions in authentic and efficient formats.

The event also boasts a star-studded line-up of keynote speakers, thought leaders, and several highly interactive panelists, including highly sought-after market experts such as Katharina Lueth , chief client officer and managing director at Raisin; John C. Hulsman , president & managing partner at John C. Hulsman Enterprises; Elise Bohan , senior research fellow at Future of Humanity Institute, Oxford University; Chris Skinner , CEO at The Finanser; Jeremy K. Balkin , managing director, global head of fintech and innovation at JP Morgan.

Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate will offer the welcome address on Day One and Day Two.

On March 13, there will be a special pre-event briefing for financial institutions, which will include an expert-insight session with Nicole Perry , global strategy director for digital business growth at 11:FS, and a fireside chat with author Steven Van Belleghem and David Penn , research analyst at Finovate.

The evening will conclude with a drinks and networking session for all attendees.

FinovateEurope is a must-attend event to fully grasp the intricacies of the emerging fintech sector, identify ideas and trends that resonate most with various business models and effectively drive expansion of professional networks.

To view the list of speakers and the detailed agenda for both days, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/agenda/1/

To register for the in-person event, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

