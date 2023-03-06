New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plating Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032542/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Plating Chemicals Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plating Chemicals estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Plating Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Advanced Chemical Company
- Blendl GmbH
- Daiwa Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Grauer & Weil (India) Limited
- Mahavir Expochem Ltd.
- Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co. Ltd.
- Raschig GmbH
- Rishi Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd.
- Sun Glo Plating Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032542/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Plating Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for General Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for General Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Plating Chemicals Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by End-Use -
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery,
General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by End-Use -
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plating Chemicals
by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
INDIA
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: India Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: India 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery,
General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Plating Chemicals
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Plating Chemicals
by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery,
General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Plating Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 104: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Iran Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 107: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Israel Historic Review for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Plating Chemicals by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 110: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plating Chemicals by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial
Machinery, General Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Plating Chemicals
by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General
Industry, Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Plating
Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial Machinery, General Industry,
Construction, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 113: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032542/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Plating Chemicals Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plating Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032542/?utm_source=GNW