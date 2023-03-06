New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Separators Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426339/?utm_source=GNW

The global battery separators market grew from $4.29 billion in 2022 to $5.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The battery separators market is expected to grow to $9.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.



The battery separators market consists of sales of woven membranes, non-woven membranes (non-woven fabrics), microporous membranes, composite membranes, separator paper, and rolled membranes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Battery separators are a type of polymeric membrane that mechanically separates a cell’s anode and cathode and are used to allow for maximum ionic conductivity during charging and discharging so that cells have the resistance, sturdiness, chemical permeability, and short-circuit protection they need.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the battery separator market in 2022. The regions covered in this battery separator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of batteries in battery separators are Li-ion, lead acid, and other battery types.Lithium-ion refers to a membrane separating anode and cathode in lithium-ion batteries, and polyolefin is a battery separator material at low cost and maximum chemical stability.



The main material types are polypropylene, polyethylene, and other materials. The major end-users are automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and other end-users.



The surge in demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the battery separator market going forward.Consumer electronics refers to any electronic product intended for end users or consumers to purchase and use for daily and non-commercial or professional reasons, whereas electric vehicles are those that run on electricity rather than an internal combustion engine, which generates power by burning fuel and gases.



Battery separators help consumer electronics and electric vehicles by ensuring an effective flow of electricity.For instance, in 2022, according to the Economic Times, an Indian newspaper, the sales of consumer electronics rose 9% from the previous year.



Consumers are increasingly purchasing electronic wearables, laptops, smartphones, refrigerators, and others. For instance, in 2022, according to Insideev, a US-based news website, consumer electronics in the automotive sector, such as electronic car sales in the US, accounted for 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is more than 60% compared to the previous year. Therefore, a surge in demand for consumer electronics and electronic vehicles is driving the growth of the battery separator market.



Product innovations have emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the battery separator market.Major companies operating in the battery separator market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the battery separator market.



For instance, in November 2020, Toray Industries, a Japan-based material manufacturer, developed a non-porous separator for lithium-ion batteries by improving the safety of lithium metal anode batteries, which could significantly boost capacity, especially in wearable electronic gadgets, drones, and electric cars. This was done by regulating the spaces between molecular chains and the affinity for lithium ions by utilising the high heat resistance aramid polymer molecular design technologies.



In September 2021, Entech Technology Inc., a US-based battery separator designer, manufacturer, and seller, completed the acquisition of Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Entech to expand and strengthen its global footprint in Japan and China. Also, the joint venture of Nippon Steel and Entech in Indonesia helps to strengthen their position and gain the trust of customers. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based glass and glazing product manufacturing company operating in the battery separator market.



The countries covered in the battery separator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The battery separators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides battery separators market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a battery separators market share, detailed battery separators market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the battery separators industry. This battery separators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

