Flash News: OKX Makes Buying Bitcoin NFTs Safer and Easier, Lists $SSV and $RPL

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of March 6, 2023.



OKX allows users to buy verified Bitcoin Punks NFTs with ETH

OKX users can now use ETH to buy verified Bitcoin Punks NFTs on the OKX NFT Marketplace .

Despite Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs recently surpassing a quarter of a million inscriptions, purchase methods remain limited and measures to determine authenticity are lacking.

The OKX NFT Marketplace has listed Bitcoin Punks, which are the first byte-perfect uploads of the original Ethereum CryptoPunks . To ensure that users are purchasing legitimate NFTs, OKX will be verifying the on-chain authenticity of each individual NFT.

OKX will also allow users to buy and hold Bitcoin Punks with ETH. Holders will be able to transfer their punks to other wallets at any point.

Find out more on the OKX NFT Marketplace .

OKX lists $RPL and $SSV for spot trading

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of $RPL and $SSV for spot trading on its exchange.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool. Users can join Rocket Pool with its decentralized node operator network or run their own nodes.

Secret Shared Validators (SSV) Network is a secure way to split an Ethereum validator key between non-trusting node instances.

OKX Ventures is a backer of ssv.network.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.