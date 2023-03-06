Organic Pigments Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2031 at a 4.2% CAGR

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Pigments Market By Type, By End Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The organic pigments market attained $5.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

LANXESS

Clariant

Synthesia a. s.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Trust Chem Co. Ltd

TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD

dic corporation

BASF SE

Sun Chemical

Ferro Corporation

Organic pigment-colored substance is generated from a plant with pigment properties. It is a class of insoluble organic compounds with a high coloring strength and qualities such as resistance to sunlight & flooding, resistance to acids & alkalis, resistance to organic solvents, resistance to heat, and excellent dispersion properties.

They are utilized in ink, paint, and the production of polymers & rubber. As a filler and reinforcing agent, it is utilized in numerous applications, such as coloring agents for plastics and synthetic fibers and in the rubber sector.



In industries such as cosmetics, textiles, medicines, and polymers, the demand for pigments that are durable, temperature-resistant, and highly concentrated has expanded due to favorable regulatory regimes. The market is growing because more high-performance pigments are being used in a variety of end-use industries around the world. In addition, rising income levels and population increase will accelerate the market growth rate for high performance pigments.

In addition, a growing awareness of the climate and a sound regulatory framework will drive market value expansion. It is anticipated that the increase in the number of cars and construction activities, as well as the rapid industrial expansion of industries such as plastics, textiles, and infrastructure, will stimulate the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for inorganic pigments poses a commercial issue. Even more than organic pigments, inorganic pigments are in high demand. In recent years, this product's price has steadily grown. These elements may inhibit the demand for organic pigments. The market for inorganic pigments features a vast array of replacements and products. Due to these market obstacles, there may be a major decline in demand for organic pigments.



The market is challenged by several substitutes and alternatives. These characteristics may result in intense competition among these markets. All of these obstacles can hinder the market expansion rate for organic pigments. Demand from rising economies will generate numerous market expansion opportunities.

The building industry is the fastest-growing sector for organic pigments. Particularly prevalent in contemporary architecture is the use of organic colors. Not only are the exteriors of the buildings and structures attractive, however they also have wall-protecting elements. Numerous end-users are attracted to organic pigments for these reasons.

The delicate, brilliant hue of this organic pigment is beneficial in numerous constructions. Most structures in developing countries demand strong tinting strength and good dispersion.



The organic pigments market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, high-performance pigments, alizarin, arylide, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is categorized into paints & coatings, automotive, plastics, printing inks, packaging, textile, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Azo Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High Performance Pigments (HPPs)

Alizarin

Arylide

Others

By End Use Industry

Textile

Others

Paints and Coatings

Automotive

Plastics

Printing Inks

Packaging

By Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

