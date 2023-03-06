New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426338/?utm_source=GNW

The global vacuum cleaner market grew from $8.96 billion in 2022 to $9.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow to $14.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.



The vacuum cleaner market consists of sales of high-pressure cleaners , window or surface vacuum cleaners , floor scrubbers , walk-behind vacuum cleaners , commercial vacuum cleaners, continuous-duty vacuums, explosion-proof vacuums, HEPA vacuum cleaners, shop-vacuum cleaners, stationary vacuum systems, and truck mounted vacuum cleaners .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A vacuum cleaner is an electronic tool that uses electricity to collect dirt from surfaces. Vacuuming is the practice of cleaning with a vacuum cleaner to maintain floors and fabrics by removing dirt, soil, debris, and bad odors.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vacuum cleaner market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the vacuum cleaner market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of vacuum cleaners are canister, central, drum, robotic, upright, wet-dry, and others.The canister is used to clean floors and other smaller surfaces.



Canister vacuum cleaners are smaller and lighter vacuum cleaners that consist of long cleaning wands that help in cleaning under furniture. The different applications include industrial, residential, and commercial ones that are distributed through online and offline channels.



Increasing disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum cleaner market going forward.The income available to be spent after deduction of taxes and social security charges is called disposable income.



Increasing disposable income and lifestyle changes have fueled the market for vacuum cleaners steadily in the past few years.People are shifting towards electronic gadgets to make their lives easier and faster due to their changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income, which allows them to save more money and spend more money on products or gadgets to make their lives more comfortable.



For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the official website of the United States government, in 2022, the personal disposable income of an American citizen has increased by 0.4% and spending has increased by 0.9% monthly. Therefore, the increasing disposable income is driving the demand for the vacuum cleaner market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum cleaner market.Major companies operating in the vacuum cleaner market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in March 2022, Creative Newtech Ltd., an India-based company operating in the designing and developing of cleaning equipment, launched Dustor, a next-gen robotic vacuum cleaner with light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology. The Dustor is a next-generation robotic vacuum cleaner that is capable of tracing the smallest particles of dust where human eyes cannot see them, cleaning surroundings with the intervention of humans, and crossing obstacles while cleaning.



In September 2021, Advent International, a US-based private equity firm, acquired Eureka Forbes Ltd. for $550.6 million. The acquisition will assist the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in reducing debt and focusing on core construction and real estate businesses. Eureka Forbes Ltd. is an India-based consumer goods company that manufactures water purifiers, air purifiers, and vacuum cleaners.



The countries covered in the vacuum cleaner market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The vacuum cleaner market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vacuum cleaner market statistics, including vacuum cleaner industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with vacuum cleaner market share, detailed vacuum cleaner market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vacuum cleaner industry. This vacuum cleaner market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

