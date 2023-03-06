nextSource Names David Savarise Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource today announced that it has appointed highly respected industry executive David Savarise to the newly created position of Chief Client Officer. In this role, Dave will further advance client engagements by executing the principles, practices, and delivery of Progressive Programs. He will also lead the Company’s efforts in forging strong partnerships with the industry’s services and technology providers.



He brings to this role a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of contingent workforce management. Most recently, he served as President of Broadleaf Results, Inc., responsible for implementing collaboration, scale for accelerating growth, and coordination across all functional and client serving teams. Prior to Broadleaf Dave held key executive positions in client services, operations, and sales with other leading workforce management firms.

“Dave is hyper focused on operational excellence, delivering high value programs to clients while establishing a roadmap for the future of work,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that Dave, together with the rest of the leadership team, will continuously enhance ways in which we honor nextSource’s commitment to deliver greater access to talent for our clients while leading the market as one of the industry’s most innovative and influential companies.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the Company at this pivotal time. The world is undergoing a reimagining of how work is conducted and managed, and I believe nextSource is poised to be the leader in this transformation,” Dave Savarise commented. “I look forward to working with its incredibly talented team to accelerate innovation and create value for our clients.”

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with 25 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

For more information, contact marketing@nextsource.com or visit our website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3244d500-ed12-4bb4-83eb-c2431fe47c8b