Bloomage Biotech receives the PCHi2023 Fountain Awards for innovation exellence

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage Biotech has been awarded the prestigious Fountain Awards at the Asia-Pacific international event, PCHi, held in Guangzhou from February 15th to 17th, 2023. The awards recognize the exceptional performance of Bloomage Biotech's Hybloom™ Zinc (HA-Zn) and Hyanutra™-RH Hair Nourishing Shield products in relieving allergies, treating acne, and providing hair and scalp care. The Fountain Awards, established by PCHi, are China's leading awards for personal care products and cosmetics technology innovation and are highly regarded and well-recognized within the cosmetic raw materials industry.

Bloomage Biotech has earned its success in the industry through its commitment to science and technology development, as well as its dedication to scientific and technological innovation for enterprise development.

In 2022, Bloomage Biotech released four cosmetic-grade raw materials: Hybloom™ Zinc Hyaluronate(HA-Zn), Hyanutra™-RH Hair Nourishing Shield products, Bioyouth™-FCM Cordyceps Militaris Ferment Filtrate, and Biobloom™ Microecobeauty ME-3 Bifida Ferment Filtrate. To stay ahead of the industry, Bloomage Biotech prioritizes both basic and applied research and has built six research and development platforms.

The company has also led and dominated two out of three industrial revolutions in the hyaluronic acid industry, with its large-scale production of hyaluronic acid through microbial fermentation and its global production of Hybloom™ HA-Oligo by enzymatic digestion.

Bloomage Biotech's production of cosmetic-grade raw materials is ISO9001 ,and EFfCI certified, and its products are certified by KOSHER, HALAL, ECOCERT, COSMOS, Nature, and Vegan. Its bioactive materials products are sold in more than 70 countries and regions, and the company has established stable commercial relationships with over 2,000 brands, providing comprehensive product, technical, and application solutions to meet global customers' customized needs.

About us

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) was established, and began the production of hyaluronic acid by microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has become a world-renowned biotechnology and biomaterial company with a world leading level of hyaluronic acid industrialization. Driven by synthetic biotechnology, the Company is committed to continuously improving life span and life quality, and bringing healthy, beautiful, and happy life experiences to human beings.

