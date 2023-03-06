Extensive Applications in Thriving Automotive Sector to Steer Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Past US$ 45.0 Billion by 2032,Persistence Market Research             

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of multilayer ceramic capacitors totaled a valuation of US$ 13.5 billion in 2022. Over the next ten years, multilayer ceramic capacitor demand will rise at 12.8% CAGR. By the end of 2032, Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Revenue will total US$ 45.0 billion.



Rising applications in various industries, especially automotive, is driving the global market. Multilayer ceramic capacitor demand in automotive applications will surge at 12.6% CAGR.

Rapid penetration of electrification in automotive industry will foster MLCC sales. Due to rapid adoption of electric vehicles, multilayer ceramic capacitors are seeing high demand.

In a single electric vehicle, around 8000 MLCCs are being embedded in the system. For instance, Tesla’s Model 3 has around 9000 multilayer ceramic capacitors. While model S and model X have around 10000 multilayer ceramic capacitors. Growing production and sales of electric vehicles will propel MLCC demand.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4732

Increasing applications across consumer electronics sector will boost the market through 2032. Smartwatches and smartphones have multilayer ceramic capacitors embedded in their systems. For instance, iPhones made by Apple have Murata’s MLCCs in their systems.

Demand for MLCCs will also rise due to rapid advancements in telecommunication sector. This is because multilayer ceramic capacitors are being used in producing telecom devices.

Key Takeaways from Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report:

The worldwide multilayer ceramic capacitor market is set to cross US$ 45.0 billion by 2032.

Demand for high voltage range MLCCs will rise at 12.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. By end-use industry, automotive segment is forecast to expand at 12.6% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. The USA multilayer ceramic capacitor market size is likely to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Sales of MLCC in China will rise at 13.7% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Japan MLCC market is forecast to cross a valuation of US$ 3.3 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Multilayer ceramic capacitor market in South Korea will exhibit a CAGR of 13.2%.

“Development of novel multilayer ceramic capacitors with higher capacitance will boost the market. Besides this, rapid penetration of electrification in automotive industry will fuel sales.” Says a lead Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4732

Who is Winning?

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd, TDK Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Yageo Corporation, AFM microelectronics Inc, Walsin Technology Corporation, Samsung Electro-mechanics, KEMET, and Vishay Intertechnology are key multilayer ceramic capacitor companies in the market.

Leading multilayer ceramic capacitor manufacturers are introducing novel solutions for specific applications. Further, they are adopting merger & acquisitions strategy to expand their presence.

For Instance,

In December 2021, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., introduced GCM31CC71C226ME36 multilayer ceramic capacitor. This high-capacitance MLCC is designed for automotive applications.

Get More Valuable Insights into Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Multilayer ceramic capacitor market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4732

The study reveals extensive growth in Multilayer ceramic capacitor market based on

Type (general capacitor, array, serial construction, mega cap, and others),

(general capacitor, array, serial construction, mega cap, and others), rated voltage range (low range, mid- range, and high range),

(low range, mid- range, and high range), dielectric type (X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, and others),

(X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, and others), end-use industry (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, telecommunications, and others)

(Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, telecommunications, and others) across several regions.

Other Trending Reports:

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com