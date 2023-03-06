Gynecological Devices Market Size Growing at 7.9% CAGR Set to Reach USD 18,649 Million By 2030

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gynecological Devices Market Size accounted for USD 9,541 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 18,649 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Gynecological Devices Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Gynecological Devices Market Size in 2021 stood at USD 9,541 Million and is set to reach USD 18,649 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%

Increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising awareness about women's health, and advancements in technology.

North America holds the largest share of the global market, due to the high prevalence of gynecological disorders, favorable reimbursement scenario, and high healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing population and increasing awareness about women's health in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include Hologic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, and Olympus Corporation.





Gynecological Devices Market Report Coverage:

Market Gynecological Devices Market Gynecological Devices Market Size 2021 USD 9,541 Million Gynecological Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 18,649 Million Gynecological Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.9% Gynecological Devices Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Gynecological Devices Market Base Year 2021 Gynecological Devices Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Device, By End-User, And By Geography Gynecological Devices Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Ethicon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV, Cooper Surgical Inc., Siemens AG, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KG. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Gynecological Devices Market Overview:

The gynecological devices market is a burgeoning sector within the healthcare industry, characterized by the growing demand for innovative and effective solutions for diagnosing, treating, and monitoring a broad spectrum of gynecological conditions. The market is poised to witness substantial growth, driven by a multitude of factors such as the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, a growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, heightened awareness about women's health, and the advent of cutting-edge technology.

The gynecological devices market encompasses a wide range of diagnostic and monitoring devices, therapeutic devices, and surgical devices. Each category caters to specific gynecological needs and has its unique applications. For instance, diagnostic and monitoring devices such as ultrasound machines and cervical cancer screening kits help in early detection and monitoring of gynecological disorders. Therapeutic devices like intrauterine devices (IUDs) and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products are utilized for the treatment of various gynecological conditions. Surgical devices, on the other hand, are used in minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, and dilation and curettage (D&C).

Trends in the Gynecological Devices Market:

The development of advanced technologies, such as robotics and 3D imaging, is expected to revolutionize the gynecological devices market.

Rising focus on Women's wellbeing and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of gynecological disorders is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders such as infertility, endometriosis, and cervical cancer is driving the growth of the market.

The growing geriatric population, particularly in developed countries, is driving the demand for gynecological devices for the treatment of age-related gynecological conditions.

The increasing demand for self-diagnostic devices, such as at-home pregnancy tests and ovulation kits, is expected to drive growth in the market.

The growing demand for home-based monitoring devices, such as fertility monitors and menstrual cycle trackers, is expected to drive growth in the market.

Gynecological Devices Market Dynamics:

The increasing adoption of wearable devices, such as menstrual cycle tracking wearables, is expected to drive growth in the market.

The growing demand for telemedicine, particularly in remote and underserved areas, is expected to drive growth in the market.

The increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic devices, such as pap smear tests and HPV tests, is expected to drive growth in the market.

The favorable reimbursement scenario for gynecological devices in developed countries is driving the growth of the market.

The growing investment in R&D by key players in the market is expected to bring new and innovative products to the market.

The increasing demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives, such as IUDs and contraceptive implants, is expected to drive growth in the market.

The increasing demand for devices for the management of menopause, such as HRT products and hot flash relief devices, is expected to drive growth in the market.

The increasing demand for personalized medicine, particularly in the treatment of gynecological disorders, is expected to drive growth in the market.



Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Gynecological Devices:

Cultural and religious restrictions may limit the use of certain gynecological devices, particularly in some developing countries, hindering the growth of the market.

Privacy concerns associated with the use of gynecological devices, particularly in public settings, may limit their adoption, hindering the growth of the market.

In many developing countries, the insufficient healthcare infrastructure may limit the access to advanced gynecological devices, hindering the growth of the market.

The limited reimbursement coverage for gynecological devices in many developing countries may limit their adoption, hindering the growth of the market.

The low adoption rate of gynecological devices in rural areas, particularly in developing countries, may hamper the growth of the market.

The high risk of complications associated with some gynecological devices, such as IUDs, may limit their adoption, hindering the growth of the market.

Competition from alternative therapies, such as natural and herbal remedies, may limit the growth of the market.

The slow adoption of emerging technologies, such as telemedicine and wearable devices, may limit the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Device

Surgical Devices Contraceptive Devices Endoscopy Devices Fluid Management Systems Endometrial Ablation Devices Others

Diagnostic Imaging Systems MRI Mammography Ultrasound Others

Hand Held Instruments Tenaculum Curettes Biopsy Forceps Other

Software

Other

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others



Gynecological Devices Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Gynecological Devices market share is the highest globally, dominated by the United States and Canada, where advanced healthcare infrastructure and a large patient population contribute to the high demand for these devices. In the United States, the use of laparoscopic devices and hysteroscopes for minimally invasive surgeries has become increasingly popular. Additionally, the growing incidence of conditions such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and cervical cancer is driving the demand for gynecological devices in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Gynecological Devices Market share is also huge and is the fastest growing, driven by factors such as the growing aging population, increasing awareness of reproductive health, and improving healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India and China. The use of menstrual cups and other eco-friendly gynecological products is also gaining popularity in the region.

Europe is another key market for Gynecological Devices, characterized by the presence of well-established players and a highly regulated healthcare sector. In this region, the use of devices such as colposcopes and ultrasound machines for the early detection of gynecological conditions is widespread. In addition, the increasing demand for home-based pregnancy and fertility monitoring devices is a significant trend in the region.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Gynecological Devices market share due to low levels of penetration in some of the countries in the regions, and low level of healthcare infrastructure and low awareness of reproductive health.

Gynecological Devices Market Key Players:

The gynecological devices market is a highly competitive landscape, with numerous players vying for market share. Some of the major players in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Hologic, Boston Scientific, Stryker, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, CooperSurgical, Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), C. R. Bard, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Innova Medical Group, ACMI Corporation, and CONMED Corporation. These companies are constantly striving to develop new and innovative gynecological devices to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

