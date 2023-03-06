With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 170%, Physician’s Choice® Ranks No. 29 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Rocky Mountain Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 28th, 2023 Inc. magazine revealed that Physician’s Choice® is No. 29 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.



“We are excited to be part of this terrific group of Rocky Mountain companies that are driving growth. Our results are a testament to the extraordinary Physician’s Choice team whose passion for improving consumer’s lives is our company Northstar,” said CEO Rich Baruch.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 59 private companies had an average growth rate of 414 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 3,399 jobs and nearly $1.3 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy. Companies based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho and Vail, Colorado had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

At Physician’s Choice, we are passionate about empowering all people to live better everyday. We partner with leading Physicians to develop top-quality, effective probiotic supplements, formulated with purpose to do what they say. Our mission is to remove the guesswork from probiotic supplements, guiding you through our portfolio of expertly formulated solutions that you can trust and understand, all at a remarkable value. In 2022, Physician’s Choice® earned the top spot as Amazon’s #1 selling probiotic and continues to expand its sales channels as consumer demand mounts for its innovative supplements. Find out more at physicianschoice.com

