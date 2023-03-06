Global Flexible PCB Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2023: Featuring LG Innotek, Amphenol APC, Multi Circuit Boards and Epec Among Others

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Flexible PCB Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in flexible PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional single sided flexible circuit to advanced multi-layer and rigid-flex flexible circuit.

The rising wave of rigid-flex circuit technology are creating significant potential in various telecommunication and medical applications, and driving the demand for flexible PCB technologies.



In flexible PCB market, various technologies, such as single sided, double sided, multi-layer, and rigid flex circuits are used in various applications. Increasing demand for FPC in the telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various flexible PCB technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the flexible PCB market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flexible PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:



Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Single Sided

Double Sided

Multi-Layer Flex

Rigid Flex Circuits

Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Aerospace

Single Sided

Double Sided

Multi-Layer Flex

Rigid Flex Circuits

Telecommunications

Single Sided

Double Sided

Multi-Layer Flex

Rigid Flex Circuits

Automotive

Single Sided

Double Sided

Multi-Layer Flex

Rigid Flex Circuits

Medical

Single Sided

Double Sided

Multi-Layer Flex

Rigid Flex Circuits

Consumer Electronics

Single Sided

Double Sided

Multi-Layer Flex

Rigid Flex Circuits

Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the flexible PCB market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in flexible PCB market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in flexible PCB market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in flexible PCB technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this flexible PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this flexible PCB technology space?

