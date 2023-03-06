Spin Mops Market Size to Reach USD 958.2 Million by 2030 - The Increasing Need for Hygiene Drives Market’s Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 561.9 million in 2022 spin mops market will reach USD 958.2 million by 2030. The need for spin mops is growing in response to consumers' expanding requirements and preferences and their increasing demand for the highest level of cleanliness. Furthermore, because the mop can access hard-to-reach areas, spin mops provide efficient floor cleaning (both dry and wet cleaning). Cleaning the floor is less stressful because the handle height can be changed, and the bucket's wheels make it simple to push. Spin mops are lightweight and made of high-quality materials. These elements serve as catalysts and propel global demand for spin mops.



Key Insight of the Spin Mops Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest spin mops market share. Key factors favoring the growth of the spin mops market in Asia Pacific are the growing health awareness among consumers in nations like China, India, and Indonesia, along with rising purchasing power. Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period.



The semi-automatic segment is expected to augment the spin mops market during the forecast period.



The semi-automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Because completely automatic spin mops are far more challenging to handle when draining water, semi-automatic spin mops currently rule the market.



The residential segment market size is 505.9 million in 2022



The residential segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Due to the increased popularity of "Do It Yourself" and the need for convenience in home cleaning equipment, various user-friendly spin mops for household usage have been created. The market segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



The store-based segment is expected to augment the spin mops market during the forecast period.



The store-based segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Store-based distribution networks are under the management of supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, in the following years, online shops are projected to increase the sale of spin mops.



Advancement in market



In 2019, new robotic vacuums were released from Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., that have improved mobility for navigating obstacles and cleaning confined spaces.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rise in Hygiene



An increase in cleanliness awareness is driving consumer demand for spin mops. The pandemic has impacted economies because people focus on hygiene and cleanliness to prevent illnesses from Covid-19 and other dangerous bacteria and germs.



Restraint: Increasing cost



High-quality spin mops are becoming more expensive as demand rises. As a result, the organizations ultimately suffer as the quality of the services offered declines. This restricts market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: Availability



Because they are so easily accessible, spin mops are widely used in store-based distribution channels. The expanding number of store-based channels for selling and purchasing spin mops worldwide, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and many other local stores, has led to the domination of store-based distribution channels.



Challenge: Spinning Mechanism



It may run the danger of harming the spinning motor if most are pushed harder. If the spin mop is used hurriedly or is incorrectly fixed, it might hurt both the user and the mop. Therefore, special care must be used to avoid damage when setting the mop. The spin mop's mop head also has to be updated because it wears out over time.



Some of the major players operating in the spin mops market are:



● 3M

● Freudenberg Group

● C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

● Mopnado

● Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

● BISSELL

● Addis Ltd.

● Procter & Gamble

● Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.

● TTK Prestige Limited



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Automatic

● Semi-Automatic



By End-Use:



● Residential

● Commercial



By Distribution Channel:



● Store Based

● Non-Store Based



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



