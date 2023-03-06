Plasma Fractionation Market Predicted to Garner USD 57 Billion By 2032, At CAGR 7.3% | Market.us

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plasma Fractionation Market was estimated to be worth USD 28.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period (2023-2032). This market is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2032. During fractionation, a mixture is split up into different components. Plasma derivatives like albumin and immunoglobulin are created by fractionating the blood's plasma component.



Key Takeaway:

The immunoglobulins segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.

By Method, the centrifugation method segment has dominated the market with the highest share of 34.32% in 2022.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 53.5%.

By End-User, the hospital's segment has dominated the market with the highest share of more than 35.4% in 2022.

Europe has held a 23.3% revenue share in 2022.

Products made from the plasma of animals have therapeutic properties and are used to treat a variety of blood plasma-related disorders. For instance, the plasma derivative of coagulation factor VIII is essential for the treatment and prevention of haemophilia. Additionally, during surgery, it reduces excessive bleeding. On the other hand, immunoglobulins are utilised to treat both primary and secondary immunological deficits.

Factors affecting the growth of Plasma Fractionation industry?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Plasma Fractionation market. Some of these factors include:

Rising Incidences of Immunodeficiency Disorders: The key growth factor for the plasma fractionation market is the growing population of elderly people around the world, who are more prone to rare disorders and need plasma fractionation treatment. Plasma-derived immunoglobulins are increasingly being used therapeutically, notably for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The increased use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in numerous medical sectors worldwide contributes to the growing demand for plasma fractionation.

The key growth factor for the plasma fractionation market is the growing population of elderly people around the world, who are more prone to rare disorders and need plasma fractionation treatment. Plasma-derived immunoglobulins are increasingly being used therapeutically, notably for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The increased use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in numerous medical sectors worldwide contributes to the growing demand for plasma fractionation. Advances in technology: The significant main players in the plasma fractionation demand are increasingly focusing on producing highly advanced and technologically developed results in order to raise their market value at the industry level. For instance, Novoeight, a plasma fractionation-based medication created by Novo Nordisk, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in December 2018.

The significant main players in the plasma fractionation demand are increasingly focusing on producing highly advanced and technologically developed results in order to raise their market value at the industry level. For instance, Novoeight, a plasma fractionation-based medication created by Novo Nordisk, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in December 2018. Growing awareness of blood donation: There is a growing awareness of the importance of blood donation by conducting campaigns among individuals is predicated to propel this target market.

There is a growing awareness of the importance of blood donation by conducting campaigns among individuals is predicated to propel this target market. Government support and funding: Governments around the world are increasingly providing financial support and funding for Plasma Fractionation research, which is driving growth in the industry.

Governments around the world are increasingly providing financial support and funding for Plasma Fractionation research, which is driving growth in the industry. Increasing investment by major key players: During the anticipated period, market expansion is likely to be supported by increased expenditures made by leading players in the creation of cutting-edge & efficient therapies. For instance, in April 2020, CSL Behring and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. teamed together with Biotest, BPL, LFB, and Octapharma to develop a workable plasma-derived drug for treating COVID-19.

Top Trends in Global Plasma Fractionation Market

This procedure involves breaking down plasma into several specific proteins, such as albumin, immunoglobulin and coagulation factor, and protease inhibitor, for clinical use. The largest market participants have their own plasma fractionation facilities where they can draw out these proteins. The present need for plasma-derived medicines has prompted the development of a number of technologies that can speed up the procedure. For instance, GEA provided new separator technology to Biopharma S.A. in April 2021 for use in the company's new factory in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine.

Market Growth

It is also projected that greater government spending and business involvement in plasma therapy research and development will accelerate market expansion. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has given biotechnology and biopharma companies various opportunities to take part in R&D studies concerning plasma therapies. Many companies are collaborating to study the efficacy of fractionation therapy for COVID-19 patients. For instance, Grifols, a biopharma company that specialises in producing medications made from plasma, collaborated with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) in March 2020 to research treatments for COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America possessed 53.5% of the regional share. Due to the viability of plasma collection and distribution, the presence of key players also helps the regional market's expansion, increasing the number of plasma collection facilities, boosting immunoglobulin demand, and raising the capacity to supply plasma. Due to increased funding for research and development from both public and private sources, favourable government regulations, an increase in the use of immunoglobulins, and an increase in the prevalence of targeted diseases in a geriatric population with blood-related conditions, the market for plasma fractionation products in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest AG, China Biologic, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Products Holdings Inc., CSL Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Green Cross Corporation, Grifols, Japan Blood Products Organization, Kedrion, LFB group, Octapharma AG, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Other Key Players.

Plasma Fractionation Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 28.7 billion Market Size (2032) USD 57.0 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.3% Europe Revenue Share 23.3% North America Revenue Share 53.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers



Supportive government actions to raise awareness of the use of plasma-derived products are also advancing the market. For instance, the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines will include several plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs) in March 2021. This list identifies these drugs as those that are deemed to be the most effective and secure for addressing the most fundamental needs in a health system and offers recommendations on how to increase the supply of PDMPs in low- and middle-income countries.

Market Restraints

Expression of similar proteins in cells created through genetic engineering results in recombinant products that perform similarly to plasma-derived products. Because it prevents the possible spread of blood borne diseases, it is safer than goods generated from plasma. The expansion has been restrained by the emergence of recombinant therapies as an alternative to plasma-derived medications. In recent years, several plasma-driven therapies have developed numerous recombinant possibilities. Recombinant products used for prevention are less immunogenic than products produced from plasma. In addition to these, the development series also contains numerous other longer-acting replacement elements. The solutions offer substantial advantages such a low requirement for repeat administration and are more effective as a prophylactic strategy. They are therefore more reliable than products formed from plasma as a result of their property, which restricts the growth of their global market.

Market Opportunities

New disease outbreaks have been attributed to a variety of variables, such as population growth, environmental trade, and increased human-animal contact. Patients were treated with blood plasma therapy in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to guarantee full recovery without specialised care. Additionally, the plasma procedure's success in treating diseases augurs well for the market's future growth. As a result, the market expanded 14.4% in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow further over the next years. This has a significant effect on the global plasma fractionation market.

Report Segmentation of the Plasma Fractionation Market

Product Type Insight

Due of the various ways immunoglobulins are used to treat issues like primary and secondary immunological deficiencies, autoimmune illnesses, and inflammatory diseases, this phase has increased. Another factor influencing the growth of the immunoglobulin market is the worldwide, exponential advancement of immunology research. The enormous market for plasma-derived immunoglobulins against a variety of products and the rising use of immunoglobulins, particularly in immunodeficiency, have been credited with the segment's expansion.

Method Insight

The centrifugation segment had the highest percentage of 34.32% in 2021 and the fastest growth rate over the course of the projection period. An important step in obtaining excellent blood supernatant is centrifugation. Additionally, it provides superior patient clinical outcomes and reliable blood partition for scientists. Consequently, the market's growth would be aided by the growing interest in centrifugation equipment.

Application Insight

the neurology category dominated the global market in 2022. One of the main factors propelling market expansion is the increase in neurological illnesses' incidence worldwide. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 795,000 Americans suffer from strokes annually. Additionally, the prevalence of neurovascular diseases like stroke is at risk due to the aging population. Additionally, the chance of having a stroke doubles beyond the age of 55, which promotes the use of plasma-based products for therapy and fosters market growth.

End-User Insight

Especially in nations like Germany, the UK, China, and India, the provision of complete services for a range of medical needs under one roof, as well as acquisitions and joint ventures. In addition, expanding hospital populations, rising healthcare spending, and expanding use of plasma-based products in numerous therapeutic fields are some of the key factors promoting this market's expansion. Hospitals and clinics, academic institutions, and clinical research laboratories make up the market segments. The hospital and clinical sector is predicted to rule the global plasma fractionation market in 2022.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Albumin

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factors

Protease Inhibitors

Other Product Types

Based on Method

Centrifugation

Depth Filtration

Chromatography

Other Methods

Based on Application

Neurology

Hematology

Oncology

Immunology

Pulmonology

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinical Research Laboratories

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Bio Products Laboratory Biotest AG

China Biologic

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Products Holdings Inc.

CSL Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Green Cross Corporation

Grifols

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Plasma Fractionation Market

In January 2022, Permira announced a collaboration with the Marucci family and FSI, Kedrion S.p.'s current stockholders, in order to acquire Kedrion and incorporate Bio Products Laboratory. The collaboration of the two companies would create a world leader in human plasma-derived pharmaceuticals for the treatment of uncommon and fatal diseases.

The Kedrion Sp. - January 2022 A. and LFB decided on industrial partnership to increase the accessibility of immunoglobulins for patients in France. Following the agreement, hospitals in this area will receive Kedrion S.p. immunoglobulins as well as their immunoglobulins, LFB, from France.

