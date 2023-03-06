Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 6 March 2023 at 17:30 EET

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act (Allianz SE)

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Allianz SE on 6 March 2023. According to the announcement, the total number of Talenom shares owned by Allianz Vie S.A. decreased below 5% of Talenom Plc’s total number of shares on 2 March 2023. The threshold is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares of the issuer.

Total position of Allianz Vie S.A. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.998% 4.998% 45,215,218



Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% 5.01%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000153580 2,260,000 4.998% SUBTOTAL 2,260,000 4.998%

Talenom Plc

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

