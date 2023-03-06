Global Taste Modulators Market Report to 2027: Increase in Consumer Demand for Reduced-Calorie Products Retaining the Taste of Sugar Drives Growth

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Taste modulators Market by Application (Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical), Type (Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, and Fat Modulators), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The taste modulators market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period in terms of value.

By type, the sweet modulators segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value

Sweet modulators provide a sweet taste with zero calories to food products. It is used by manufacturers to alter the sweet taste. Sweet modulators are used in various food applications which include bakery, confectionery, and snack & savory products.

Food & beverage manufacturers use sweet modulators to meet the growing consumer demand for healthy food products in the global market. Different products such as sports drinks and protein bars are produced with appropriate nutrient content by using sweet modulators such as ModuMax (DSM) and DOLCERRA (Ingredion) to limit the calorie count and improve consumer health.

By application, the pharmaceutical segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period in terms of value

Taste modulators in the pharmaceutical work as taste receptor that binds a particular flavor or acts as a channel by which ions flow directly to the taste cell. The key function of taste modulator in pharmaceuticals is to either mask bitterness and other undesirable taste or increase or decrease sweetness in the final drug product.

Taste modulators are gaining traction in the healthcare and pharma industry due to their wide demand for nutritional supplements, owing to its various bone health benefits.

Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a steady rate

The region witnesses a high demand for taste modulators due to the rise in meat consumption, population growth, and an increase in awareness about healthy & nutritional food products in the region.

China and India have witnessed major growth in the taste modulators market, acquiring a larger share in the region. India, with its growing demand for taste modulators among consumers and health awareness due to an increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity, caters to the demand for taste modulators among the manufacturers in the food & beverage industry.

According to World Health Organization, 30 million people are suffering from diabetes in the Western Pacific region, and it predicts that it will rise by 2025, by which India and China may account for 50 million affected people. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the taste modulators market.

The taste modulators market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa, and Others).

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumer Demand for Reduced-Calorie Products Retaining Taste of Sugar

Consumer Inclination Toward Clean-Label and Organic Products

Growth in Awareness About Ill Effects of Excessive Salt Intake

High Consumption of Monosodium Glutamate (Msg) for Umami Taste Modulation

Restraints

Stringent Regulations and International Standards for Sweet- and Salt-Reducing Ingredients

Rise in Consumer Awareness About Food Additives

Opportunities

Extensive Research on Positive Allosteric Modulators (Pams)

Increase in Demand for Innovative Beverages

Challenges

Ambiguity Regarding Health Effects of Sugar Substitutes

Consumer Awareness About Ill Effects of Taste Modulators and Growing Demand for Clean-Label Products

Case Studies

Integrated Extraction System Helped Manufacturers with Inconsistency in Batch Processing

