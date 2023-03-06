Antifreeze Protein Market to Reach $85.8 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Antifreeze Protein Market by Type (Type I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoprotein, and Other); Form (Solid, Liquid); Source (Fish, Insects, Plants, and Microorganism); Application (Medical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, and Other) - Global Forecasts to 2030,’ the antifreeze protein market is projected to reach $85.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period of 2023–2030.

The increasing fish production and the rising demand for antifreeze protein are the major factors driving the growth of the antifreeze protein market. The increasing demand for frozen food and the growing importance about the prevention of ice crystals in different applications have increased antifreeze protein demand.

The antifreeze protein market is segmented by type (type I, type III, antifreeze glycoprotein, and other types); form (solid, liquid); source (fish, insects, plants, and microorganism); application (medical, cosmetics, food & beverages, and other applications); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, in 2023, the type I segment is expected to account for the largest share of the antifreeze protein market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing availability of fish protein, ease of use in different applications, and successful R&D practices.

Based on form, in 2023, the solid form is expected to account for the larger share of the antifreeze protein market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its easy storage, increased application in frozen food, and easy availability of antifreeze protein in solid form.

Based on source, the insect segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for environment-friendly protein-rich food and the rising investments in edible insect farming.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the antifreeze protein market. The large share of this regional market is attributed to the presence of key players and research institutes, well-established end-use industries, such as medical, food and beverages, and cosmetics, increasing demand for frozen food, and technological advancements.

The antifreeze protein market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the past few years. The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading players in the antifreeze market over the past three years (2020–2023).

Some of the key players operating in the antifreeze protein market are A/F Protein Inc. (U.S.), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Biochem Corp (Canada), Nichirei Corporation (Japan), ProtoKinetix, Inc. (U.S.), Unilever PLC (U.K.), and Rishon Biochem Co., Ltd (China).

Scope of the Report:

Antifreeze Protein Market, by Type

Type I

Type III

Antifreeze Glycoprotein

Other Types

Antifreeze Protein Market, by Form

Solid

Liquid

Antifreeze Protein Market, by Source

Fish

Insects

Plants

Antifreeze Protein Market, by Application

Medical

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Antifreeze Protein Market, by Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Lain America

Middle East & Africa

