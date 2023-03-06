Identity Verification Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity Verification Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Biometric and Non-Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Gaming and Gambling) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global identity verification market size is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2022 to USD 18.6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period.

By organization size, the SMEs to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The identity verification industry is segmented into two segments based on organization size: large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs consider identity verification software as a straightforward, intuitive, cost-effective, hassle-free, and secure option to suit their expanding demands and since they are much more prone to cyber fraud they seem to be eager to implement identity verification solutions in order to protect their assets, time, money, and resources.

Apart from this, governments are also taking initiatives to promote the adoption of identity verification solutions in SMEs in their respective countries. Digital transformation projects are being prioritized by SMEs. For instance, the European DIGITAL SME Alliance campaign encourages the adoption of digital solutions by SMEs. Such initiatives could encourage small businesses to adopt identity verification technologies Thus the SME segment has the highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The identity verification market can be segmented into on-premises and cloud on the basis of deployment mode. On-premises identity verification is gaining popularity because of certain factors including internet penetration, accessibility, online documentation, the need for security requirements, and in-house hosting options. On-premises identity verification software is essential to safeguard private and sensitive information and manage information workflow inside the firm.

The adoption of on-premises solutions is projected to remain high where user credentials are critical for business operations as they can control systems. Also, the on-premises deployment strategy as compared to the cloud offers beneficial solutions without monthly charges.

These factors are driving the growth of this segment. Apart from this, as employees are working from home, organizations of all types are focusing on protecting their networks from identity fraud threats by extending the capabilities of their on-premises. Flexibility, guaranteed resource availability, strong security, and regulatory compliance are major benefits for organizations that are operating their IT systems through the on-premises deployment model. Thus, the on-premises segment has the largest market share during the forecasted period.

By application, access control and user monitoring to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The application offering of the identity verification market includes access control and user monitoring, KYC, KYB & onboarding, and identity fraud compliance and forensics. The demand for access control and user monitoring apps is anticipated to increase due to the growing concern for safety and the frequency of security events. At present, contactless biometrics systems are currently being used for access control applications by businesses and organizations from a variety of sectors, including banking and finance, healthcare, government, agriculture, travel and immigration, and hospitality and by different nations, including the UK, Dubai, Australia, and Germany, to enhance access control and offer a practical immigration solution. By confirming multiple login credentials, such as usernames and passwords, PINS, biometric scans, and security tokens, access control can identify people.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Occurrences of Identity Thefts and Increasing Risks of Fraudster Access to Business Networks, Apps, or Services

Stringent Government Regulations and Mandates Concerning Privacy

Growing Digitalization Initiatives

Restraints

Lack of Technical Expertise and Requirement for Security Awareness and Training

Higher Implementation Costs and Maintenance

Opportunities

Adopting Biometric Devices in Identity Verification Systems

Proliferation of Advanced Technologies in Identity Verification

Challenges

Disparities in Costs of Several Identity Verification Solutions

Privacy and Data Breach Challenges

Case Study Analysis

Electronic Identification's Video Identification Solution Helped in Account Opening Process Veriff Delivered AI-Powered Identity Verification Solution for Certific Customers Idenfy's Automated Id Verification Solution to Enhance Experience for Itcs Trade Customers

Companies Mentioned

Acuant

Au10Tix

Authenticid

Berbix

Ekata

Equifax

Experian

Gbg

Hooyu

Hyperverge

Idemia

Idenfy

Idfy

Idmerit

Idology

Innovatrics

Intellicheck

Jumio

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Mastercard

Mitek Systems

Onfido

Passfort

Persona

Pxl Vision

Securekey Technologies

Shufti Pro

Signicat

Sumsub

Thales

Transunion

Trulioo

Trunarrative

Veriff

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3azz4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment