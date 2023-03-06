Construction & Demolition Waste Market Expands to Cross USD 158 billion With the CAGR of 3.74% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global construction & demolition (C&D) waste market is flourishing due to governments’ rising focus on sustainability as well as the rising popularity of the adoption of construction and demolition waste management strategies.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global construction & demolition (C&D) waste market size at USD 122.86 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the global construction & demolition (C&D) waste market size is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.74% reaching a value of USD 158.44 billion by 2029. Government initiatives that are proactive in preventing illegal dumping are propelling the global market for recycling buildings and demolition debris forward. Also, population growth and increased globalization, the volume of C&D trash has increased globally. Urbanization is a major contributor to the generation of C&D waste. C&D garbage is generated when new infrastructure is built or old infrastructure, such as buildings, bridges, and roads, is remodeled or demolished. A massive amount of C&D garbage has increased as a result of increased infrastructure development in emerging economies in South America, Africa, and Asia, as well as demolition activities carried out in developed countries to reconstruct advanced infrastructures in the same location.





Global Construction & Demolition Waste Market - Overview

The process of managing garbage generated during the construction, renovation, or demolition of buildings or other infrastructure involves tracking, collecting, transporting, recycling, and dumping the waste. Waste materials used in construction, such as concrete, mud, wood, glass, plastic, cardboard, and metal, can be reduced and reused. In contrast to residential waste, construction and demolition debris is heavy, inert, and non-biodegradable waste. Thus, regulatory authorities desire commercial facilities for sorting, processing, and filtering these materials before they can be reused or decomposed. An increase in construction and demolition activity is driving up demand for construction and demolition waste management globally.

Global Construction & Demolition Waste Market – By Source

The global construction & demolition waste market is segmented into Demolition, Construction, and Renovation, depending on the source. The construction & demolition waste market was dominated by the demolition segment in terms of revenue. Demolition is the process of taking down a structure using set procedures or rules. Demolition, however, requires highly skilled individuals who can cope with debris, wind patterns, chemicals, weight, and physics; it goes beyond simply swinging a sledgehammer. There are various techniques utilized, depending on the sort of structure being destroyed.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Construction & Demolition Waste Market

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely affected the global market for construction & demolition waste management. Lockdowns were imposed by governments all over the world, affecting labor and material supply chains, which are critical to all construction activity. The cessation of construction and demolition work resulted in a decrease in the production of C&D trash, which impacted the overall waste management procedure and caused a decrease in the global market. However, it is expected that the market will pick up steam once global restrictions are lifted, and development activities continue at a rapid pace.

Competitive Landscape

Global construction & demolition waste market is fiercely competitive. Prominent players in the market include Biffa, Casella Waste Systems, CDE Global Ltd., Clean Harbors, Inc., Cleanaway, Duromech, Ecowise, FCC Environment, GFL Environmental, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, Metso Outotec, Nswai, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, Remondis Se & Co. KG, Renewi, Republic Services, Rubicon, Shanghai Zinth Mineral Co., Ltd., and Suez. These companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers, and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in the global construction & demolition waste market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Construction & Demolition Waste Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Construction & Demolition Waste Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In October 2020- GFL Environmental, a Canada-based waste management company, acquired WCA Waste Corporation for USD 1.2 billion. Through this acquisition, GFL was expected to continue its organic growth and further expand its reach into adjacent markets, including further expansion of its US footprint. WCA Waste Corporation is a US-based waste management company that operates in construction waste management.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Material, Source, Service, Region Key Players Biffa, Casella Waste Systems, CDE Global Ltd., Clean Harbors, Inc., Cleanaway, Duromech, Ecowise, FCC Environment, GFL Environmental, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, Metso Outotec, Nswai, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, Remondis Se & Co. KG, Renewi, Republic Services, Rubicon, Shanghai Zinth Mineral Co., Ltd., Suez

By Material

Concrete Ri gravel

Bricks and Ceramics

Asphalt and tar

Timber and wood products

Metals

Others

By Source

Demolition

Construction

Renovation

By Service

Disposal

collection

By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA)









