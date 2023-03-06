Global Physical Fitness Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Personalization and Immersive Experience Gain Space as Boutique Fitness Clubs Crop up

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Fitness Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Physical Fitness Equipment estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cardiovascular Training, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Strength Training segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Physical Fitness Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Fitness Sector

Demand for Home Fitness Equipment Soars Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

Commercial Fitness Equipment Takes a Hit as Gyms Face Hardships

UK Gym and Fitness Club Memberships in Million (2014: 2020E)

Physical Fitness Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Physical Fitness Equipment: A Prelude

Types of Equipment

Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Growth Impeding Factors

Analysis by Segment

Developing Countries: Focal Point for Current and Future Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts the Connected Fitness

Advanced Equipment Offer Futuristic Workouts

Technology Disrupts Fitness Regimen

Personalization and Immersive Experience Gain Space as Boutique Fitness Clubs Crop up

Technology to the Aid of Tread Mills

Major Trends in the Health, Wellness and Fitness Industry Summarized

Health and Fitness Clubs: A Major Market for Fitness Equipment

Considerations while Selecting Commercial Physical Fitness Equipment

Recovery in Gyms and Health Clubs to Improve Growth

Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands): 2011: 2025

Bodybuilders Remain the Core Customer Group for Commercial Equipment

Home Fitness Equipment: An Expanding Market

Key Trends Facilitating Transition to Home Workouts

Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Fuel Demand for Home Fitness Equipment

Rise in Adoption of Elliptical Trainers for Home Use

Growing Prominence of Exercise Bikes as an Effective Fitness Solution for Cardiovascular Health Drive Demand

Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects

Classification of BMI

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Rising Participation of Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales

Surging Interest in Home Gym Exercising among Women

Big Sporting Events Underpin Sales Growth

Muscle Strengthening Equipment Gain Popularity among Youth

Cardio Equipment Outweigh Weights

Elliptical Trainers: Offering Advantages over Treadmills

Trends Towards Group Exercise Promotes Market Expansion

Technology Integration in Fitness Equipment for the Visually Impaired Augurs Well for the Market

Emerging Technologies, Advanced Software, and Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training Drive Demand from Military Sector

Favorable Demographic and Other Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Need to Maintain Physical Activity among the Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

