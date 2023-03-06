Skyline Industrial REIT announces increase to Distribution Rate, citing strong 2022 performance

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Industrial REIT (“the REIT”), a Canadian private Real Estate Investment Trust, announced an increased Distribution Rate for its Class A and Class F Units.

The annual Distribution Rate for the REIT’s Class A Units has increased 7.5% from $0.93/year to $1.00/year, effective March 1, 2023.

The annual Distribution Rate for the REIT’s Class F Units has increased 9.7% from $0.93/year to $1.0212/year, effective March 1, 2023.

The REIT’s Class A and Class F Units are currently valued at $22.50.

Skyline Industrial REIT is currently providing a 24.61% 3-Year Annualized Return.(1)

Launched in 2012, the REIT now comprises more than 9.3 million square feet of industrial space. It owns 61 properties in five provinces across Canada.(2)

In total, Skyline Industrial REIT manages approximately $1.5 billion in assets.(2)

“The increase in Distribution Rate for Skyline Industrial REIT Units follows a historic year for the REIT as it made several key accomplishments in 2022,” said Mike Bonneveld, President, Skyline Industrial REIT.

“Capitalizing on the momentum of industrial real estate market growth, the REIT underwent a strategic repositioning to increase its weighting in the warehousing and distribution sector, acquiring $386.9 million in assets over the past year.”

Bonneveld noted that 2022 marked the REIT’s largest-ever transaction, a $300+ million portfolio of four industrial business parks from a major Canadian pension plan, as well as considerable additions to the REIT’s development pipeline in major Canadian markets like Montreal, Ottawa, and Halifax.

To date, Skyline Industrial REIT has delivered historically stable returns to its investors since its inception.

Skyline Industrial REIT’s Class A Units are available through Skyline Wealth, a Canadian investment firm and the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT.

Class F Units for the REIT are available for purchase through Fundserv (code: RBS2404).

(1) The annualized return is based on a single unit initial investment in Skyline Industrial REIT inclusive of unit price changes and reinvested distributions. Skyline Industrial REIT’s 1-year annualized return is 30.71%, the 5-year annualized return is 23.65%, the 10-year annualized return is 18.08%, and the annualized return since inception is 16.29%. As of December 31, 2022.

(2) As of December 31, 2022.

About Skyline Industrial REIT

Skyline Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of industrial properties, focused on acquiring warehousing and logistics-centred properties along major highway corridors and transportation routes in Canada.

Skyline Industrial REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT. It is also available on Fundserv (Code: RBS2404).

Skyline Industrial REIT is committed to providing outstanding places to do business and superior service to its tenants, while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Industrial REIT, please visit SkylineIndustrialREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Industrial REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group of Companies.

