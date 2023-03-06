BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming the capitalNumber of voting rigths
 

28.02.2023		 

32 630 114		 

Theoretical Total
52 241 221

 

Actual Total*
51 735 540

 

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights

