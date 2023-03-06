BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

BONDUELLE

Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
Siège social : "La Woestyne" 59173 - Renescure
RCS Dunkerque 447 250 044

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté des informations Nombre total d’actions composant le capital Nombre total de droits de vote
 

28.02.2023 		 

32 630 114 		 

Total théorique
52 241 221

 

Total réel*
51 735 540

 

*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote

