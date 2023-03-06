BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

BONDUELLE
Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
Siège social : "La Woestyne" 59173 - Renescure
RCS Dunkerque 447 250 044
INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
|Date d’arrêté des informations
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
|
28.02.2023
|
32 630 114
|
Total théorique
52 241 221
Total réel*
51 735 540
*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote
