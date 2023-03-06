Global Green Building Materials Strategic Business Report 2023: Stringent Regulatory Standards and Building Codes Favor Demand for Green Concrete

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Green Building Materials estimated at US$297.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$572.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Structural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$403 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interior segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $81.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The Green Building Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$81.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$129.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Exterior Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Exterior segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -

American Hydrotech, Inc.

Amvic, Inc.

Andersen Corporation

BASF SE

Bauder Ltd.

CertainTeed Corporation

Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

LG Hausys, Ltd.

LIXIL Group Corporation

Norbord Inc.

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Sika AG

Standard Industries Inc.

USG Corporation

Xtratherm Limited

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $297.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $572.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Climate Change and Spiraling Energy Prices Transform Green Buildings from Niche to Mainstream

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Green Building Materials: Future of Sustainable & Green Building Construction

Major Green Building Trends & Drivers Summarized

LEED Rated Buildings

Net Zero Energy (NZE) Buildings

Urbanization

Adoption of Solar

Passive Design

Green Retrofits and Re-Modeling

Sustainable Materials

Water Conservation

Smart or Intelligent Buildings

Healthier Buildings

Green Path to Future

Traditional Materials

Other Evolving Trends in the Green Buildings Market

Green Building Products and Technologies: An Overview

HVACR Systems

Lighting Solutions

Plumbing Products

Wood Products

Insulation

Doors and Windows

Glass

Rising Energy Consumption and Growing Environmental Consciousness Drive Widespread Adoption of Green Building Materials

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Generators, while Developing Economies Offer Growth Potential

Green Building Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Energy Efficient Smart and Green Buildings Drive Strong Demand for Green Building Materials

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Green Building Materials

Residential Construction Sector: Trend Favors Small & Green Homes

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Benefit Market Prospects

Greening of Corporate Real Estate: Facing Hurdles in Achieving Green Building Certification

Sustainability in Warehouse Designs: Immense Benefits

Stringent Regulatory Standards and Building Codes Favor Demand for Green Concrete

Reduced CO2 Emissions and Enhanced Strength Drive Steady Penetration of Green Cement in Sustainable Construction

Rising Awareness of Green Buildings and Need for Energy Conservation Drive Focus on Green and Smart Windows

Consumers Recognize Energy Saving Properties of Low-E Glass

Energy-Saving Glass in Windows to Deliver Favorable Economic Returns

Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Roofing

Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Critical Need to Prevent Energy Loss and Raise Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Insulation Technologies

Passive House Standards: The Future of Building Insulation

Aerogels: A Green Insulation Material for Creating Multifunctional Insulation Products

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials in Insulation Products Surges

Insulation Market to Gain from Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets

Green Building Construction and Retrofit Activities Offer Growth Opportunities for Energy-Efficient Lighting Fixtures

Rising Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Recyclable Options

Green Flooring Made of Renewable Resources Garner Significant Interest

The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Drives Demand Growth

Building Resilience: The Next Big Thing in Sustainable Building Construction

Key Considerations in Building Resilient Homes

The 'Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing

Growing Demand for Rapidly Renewable Materials

Chemical Producers Gain from Green Concept

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Cool Concrete: A Means to Mitigate Urban Heat Island Effect

Innovations that Increase Sustainability Quotient of Ceramic Tiles

Top "Greening" Innovations: A Review

A Glance at Promising Green Building Material Technologies & Products

Green Building Materials for Indoors: A Review of Innovative Products

Other Noteworthy Green Building Technology Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7jqmr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment