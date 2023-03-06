Icelandair: Traffic Data February 2023

In February 2023, Icelandair’s passengers were 200 thousand, compared to 125 thousand in February last year. Capacity in February was 42% higher than last year and 82% of February 2019.

Passengers on international flights were 181 thousand, compared to 109 thousand in February 2022, an increase of 66%. Passengers to Iceland were 95 thousand and from Iceland 45 thousand. Via passengers were around 40 thousand. The number of via passengers increased threefold year-on-year. On-time performance on international flights was 74%. The load factor on international flights was 76.4%, an improvement of 10.1 ppt year-on-year and the highest load factor in February since 2016. On time performance and passenger numbers were affected by weather related disruptions in February, which led to around 5% reduction in production through cancellations.

Passengers on domestic flights were 19 thousand, compared to 16 thousand in February 2022. On time performance was 70%. Load factor on domestic flights was 78.9%. Weather in Iceland also had a negative effect on domestic on time performance and passenger numbers in February.

Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 8%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 36% compared to February last year. The increase in cargo is due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet.

Route Network Feb 23 Feb 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 199,886 124,607 60% 409,759 238,010 72% Load Factor 76.5% 66.4% 10.1 ppt 75.4% 62.8% 12.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 689.7 485.8 42% 1,487.2 1,019.9 46% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 527.3 322.3 64% 1,121.9 640.6 75% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Feb 23 Feb 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 95,389 66,166 44% 169,960 111,488 52% From market (passengers) 44,759 26,864 67% 92,210 51,615 79% Via market (passengers) 40,475 15,693 158% 109,806 47,301 132% Number of Passengers 180,623 108,723 66% 371,976 210,404 77% Load Factor 76.4% 66.2% 10.2 ppt 75.4% 62.7% 12.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 682.6 480.2 42% 1,472.7 1,009.6 46% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 521.7 317.8 64% 1,111.0 632.7 76% Stage length (KM) 2,877 2,978 -3% 2,939 3,035 -3% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 74.0% 67.0% 7.0 ppt 74.0% 70.0% 4.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Feb 23 Feb 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 19,263 15,884 21% 37,783 27,606 37% Load Factor 78.9% 80.0% -1.1 ppt 75.6% 76.8% -1.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 7.0 5.6 25% 14.5 10.3 41% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 70% 51% 19.0 ppt 77% 58% 19.0 ppt Cargo & Leasing Feb 23 Feb 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,289 1,399 -8% 2,340 2,482 -6% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 13,849 10,189 36% 27,683 20,789 33% CO2 EMISSIONS Feb 23 Feb 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 53,431 39,377 36% 111,281 80,847 38% CO2 emissions per OTK* 0.79 0.91 -13% 0.81 0.97 -17%