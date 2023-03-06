Vancity announces new Chief Technology and Information Officer

TERRITORIES Of MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity has announced that Wendy Murphy is the organization’s new Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO). Reporting to CEO Christine Bergeron, Murphy will lead the Vancity Group’s technology division.



As a member of the executive leadership team Murphy will play a central role in driving digitization and modernization across the organization’s core technology. Her focus will be centred on the enhancement of banking services for Vancity’s 560,000 members across all lines of business, including personal and business banking.

Murphy joins Vancity with more than 20 years of technology leadership experience with large banks and insurance firms. Most recently, Murphy was both the chief operating officer and chief technology officer at Concentra where she led the technology and operational components of the bank’s first fully digital banking platform. Prior to Concentra, Murphy held senior executive roles at TD Bank Group, ING Canada, IFDS Canada, and the Royal Bank of Canada.

“As we accelerate into the future of banking, we need the most advanced technology to underpin our ongoing digital transformation to meet the needs of our members,” said Christine Bergeron, CEO at Vancity. “Wendy’s deep experience in banking technology, payments and fintech, will strengthen our team as we drive significant advancements for our members.”

The chief technology and information officer plays a critical role across the organization, overseeing a large team responsible for executing a full suite of services and products, monitoring engineering, data and AI as well as managing risk and cyber security.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 560,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and more than 50 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka’wakw people. With $34 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada’s largest credit union. Vancity uses its assets to improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

Media Relations

mediarelations@vancity.com

T: 778-837-0394

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/716d3662-e545-4f64-b992-2c74d35b4950