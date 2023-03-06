Worldwide Demand For Mechanical Control Cables Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global mechanical control cables market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 18.4 billion by the end of 2033.



Mechanical control cables are based on the mechanism of push or pull motion. These cables are classified into push-pull or pull-pull depending on the type of motion they perform. As mechanical control cables are utilised for connecting aviation equipment, progressive growth in the production of military and defence aircraft is projected to drive product sales growth. One of the world's largest subsectors of the robotics industry is the electronics sector. As major robotic machines require mechanical control systems the demand for mechanical control cables is expected to rise rapidly.

Report Attributes

Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 18.4 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures





Several manufacturers of military and defense equipment utilise mechanical control cables for upgrading and maintenance activities because they are suitable for various military and defense applications and satisfy a range of criteria.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the mechanical control cables market due to the existence of numerous cable producers in China, Vietnam, India, and other countries. Mechanical control cables for military and aerospace have a sizable prospective market in North America. Because of the region's predominant focus on improving military infrastructure, such as through the purchase of armoured vehicles for the army and navy, North America is considered to be a significant market for mechanical control cables.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mechanical control cables market is valued at US$ 9.8 billion in 2023.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Sales of push-pull control cables are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7%.

Demand for pull-pull control cables is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, to satisfy the rising demand for mechanical control cables, key players in the mechanical control cables market are focusing on technological advancements and regional expansions. Also, mechanical control cable manufacturers are forming alliances to produce cutting-edge products and increase their profit margins.

One of the top businesses involved in designing, creating, and producing aviation and mechanical parts, aircraft accessories, and electronic parts, is Triumph Group Inc. The company provides mechanical components for controls and actuation systems through its integrated systems product line.



Key Companies Profiled

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Elliott Manufacturing Company Inc

Kuster Holding GmbH

AeroControlex Group

Avdel (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Excel Controlinkage Pvt Ltd.

Control Cable, Inc.

Dayton Clutch & Joint, Inc.

Cablecraft Motion Controls

Cable-Tec Cables & Controls LTD

Aero Assemblies

Bergen Cable Technology

Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.

Carl Stahl Sava Industries, Inc.

Insights of Key Market Players

One of the top suppliers of essential parts and systems to the aerospace, defence, and space markets is Crane Aerospace & Electronics. Fluid handling, aerospace & electronics, and engineered components, and payment & merchandising technologies, are some of the four business segments through which it operates.

Via its aerospace & electronics division, the business provides fluid management, landing systems, sensing & utility systems, cabin systems, power solutions, and microwave solutions. Additionally, it provides mechanical control wires for seating layouts that are FAA flammability standard certified.

Mechanical Control Cables Industry Research Segmentation

By Type:

Push-pull Control Cables

Pull-pull Control Cables

By Material:

Wire

Jacket

By Platform:

Aerial

Land

Marine





By End Use:

Commercial

Defense

Non-aero Military





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mechanical control cables market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (push-pull control cables, pull-pull control cables), material (wire, jacket), platform (aerial, land, marine), and end use (commercial, defense, non-aero military), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

