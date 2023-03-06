Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$ 2.0 Bn by 2033: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Companies in the Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market are harnessing the potential of advanced technologies to analyze the pathogenesis of several chronic and infectious diseases, notably in cardiology and neurology. Many spatial transcriptomics tools are being utilized to delineate disease-specific biomarkers in cancers and understand the molecular mechanisms of the disease. The spatial genomics & transcriptomics industry was valued at US$ 0.36 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2033.



The TMR study indicates that based on technique, spatial transcriptomics is a lucrative segment in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2023 – 2033. Spatial transcriptomics is extensively used to understand the spatial heterogeneity of diseases such as respiratory diseases, diabetes, and cancer. A prominent example of where the technologies are useful is their usage to identify the pathogenesis of viral myocarditis.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Utilization of Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics in Translational Research : Significant demand for emerging spatial transcriptomics techniques in translational research is a key market trend. Spatial omics techniques have shown high potential to understand genomic features in diseased tissues and offer new insights to researchers to develop better diagnostic tools and therapeutics to manage them. Translation research is a lucrative application segment in the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2033. Significant usage of translation research to develop novel therapies and diagnostic methods for infectious and chronic diseases in various medical specialties is anticipated to propel the segment. A number of recent research activities focus on exploring the translational values of spatial transcriptomics.

Key Drivers

The increase in usage of spatial transcriptomics & genomics in several biomedical applications, such as drug discovery, management of diseases, and personalized medicine, is a key driver of the industry

The surge in the commercialization of spatial transcriptomics platforms and continuous R&D in spatial genomics techniques are expected to broaden the market outlook.

A rise in research investments in translational medicine for cancer is expected to bolster the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

A surge in demand for personalized medicine is expected to spur R&D in clinical and translational medicine.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is a lucrative market for spatial genomics & transcriptomics. The market was valued at US$ 148 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 806 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2023–2033. The rise in the prevalence of cancer is expected to fuel demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics technologies to help in the management of the disease. The high prevalence of lung cancer in the U.S. and Canada is bolstering the demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics tools. The adoption of advanced biomarkers is expected to accelerate market development in North America.

is a lucrative market for spatial genomics & transcriptomics. The market was valued at US$ 148 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 806 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2023–2033. The rise in the prevalence of cancer is expected to fuel demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics technologies to help in the management of the disease. The high prevalence of lung cancer in the U.S. and Canada is bolstering the demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics tools. The adoption of advanced biomarkers is expected to accelerate market development in North America. Within North America, the U.S. is a lucrative market. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2033. A surge in the incidence of liver cancer and a rise in the health burden of various cancers in the country is anticipated to offer abundant opportunities for companies in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Furthermore, China and Japan are lucrative countries in the global market.

Competition Landscape

Key players are keen on unveiling new spatial omics technologies in order to gain a competitive edge over others. Many prominent companies are expanding their research and development activities in cancer biomarkers to gain market share.

Key players operating in the market are

NanoString,

10x Genomics,

Illumina, Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories,

Standard BioTools,

Danaher Corporation,

Natera,

PerkinElmer, and Seven Bridges

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Segmentation

By Technique

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics Analysis

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software



By Application

Translational Research

Drug Discovery and Development

By End-user

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



