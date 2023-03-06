Hoylu AB (publ) provides an update on the previously announced tax surcharge

On 23 November 2022, Hoylu AB (publ) (“Hoylu” or the “Company”) announced a provision of SEK 4,475,000 due to a potential tax surcharge. The Swedish Tax Agency has now informed Hoylu of its decision to impose the Company with a tax surcharge of the said amount. The Company intends to appeal the decision.

As published through a press release on 23 November 2022, Hoylu made a provision of SEK 4,475,000 due to a potential tax surcharge as a result of an ongoing tax audit by the Swedish Tax Agency. The Swedish Tax Agency has now resolved to impose the Company with a surcharge of SEK 4,475,000. The decision from the Swedish Tax Agency can be appealed until 27 March 2023.

The Company intends to appeal the decision.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu AB

Tel: +47 924 38 900

Email: tob@hoylu.com



Certified Adviser:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 PM CET on March 6, 2023.