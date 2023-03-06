TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing technology platform, today announced that CEO Harlan Weisman, M.D. will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held in-person at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point on March 12-14, 2023. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



35th Annual Roth Conference – March 12-14, 2023

Format:



Fireside Chat



Date/Time:



Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM PT



Host:



Jonathan Aschoff, PhD, Senior Research Analyst, ROTH Capital Partners



Participant:



Harlan Weisman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer



Location:



The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA



Webcast Link:



Register here







Please contact your Roth representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conference. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days on the Events section of the TFF website .



TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology allows for the transformation of both existing compounds and new chemical entities into dry powder formulations exhibiting unique characteristics and benefits. The Thin Film Freezing process is a particle engineering process designed to generate dry powder particles with advantageous properties for inhalation, as well as parenteral, nasal, oral, topical and ocular routes of administration. The process can be used to engineer powders for direct delivery to the site of need, circumventing challenges of systemic administration and leading to improved bioavailability, faster onset of action, and improved safety and efficacy. The ability to deliver therapies directly to the target organ, such as the lung, allows TFF powders to be administered at lower doses compared to oral drugs, reducing unwanted toxicities and side effects. Laboratory data suggests the aerodynamic properties of the powders created by Thin Film Freezing can deliver as much as 75% of the dose to the deep lung. Thin Film Freezing does not introduce heat, shear stress, or other forces that can damage more complex therapeutic components, such as fragile biologics, and instead enables the reformulation of these materials into easily stored and temperature-stable dry powders, making therapeutics and vaccines more accessible for distribution worldwide. The advantages of Thin Film Freezing can be used to enhance traditional delivery or combined to enable next-generation pharmaceutical products.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company’s versatile Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, with improved absorption so drugs can also be delivered to the eyes, nose and topically to the skin. TFF has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, and continues to expand its pipeline by collaborating with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by 120+ patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com .

