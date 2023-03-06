CVG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth quarter sales of $235 million, a 2.6% increase year-over-year

Net loss $32.0 million, adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million, a 3.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA

Continued price realization to offset inflation

Business transformation continues, record annual sales of $982 million

In 2023, Company expects to realize ~$150 million in new business revenue

Strong free cash flow and debt paydown exceeded target at ~$43 million

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $234.9 million, up 2.6% as demand and price increases came through as expected. New business revenues fully offsetting softness in Industrial Automation (formerly known as Warehouse Automation). New business revenue was approximately $20 million in the quarter and $130 million for the full year.

Net loss of $32.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share was caused by non-cash charges related to tax valuation allowance changes, a pension settlement to terminate the Company’s U.S. legacy pension plan, and a $10.4 million non-cash charge in Industrial Automation segment due to modest outlook for the business. The Company no longer has a pension liability in the United States.

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million, up $0.4 million or 3.1%. Our pricing actions, solid demand, and new business revenues in our three vehicle-related segments are fully offsetting slowdown in the Industrial Automation segment. Startup expenses on new business ramp-ups were high at $3.3 million in the quarter, but set the stage for a much improved 2023.

Price negotiations during the quarter secured further increases beginning January 2023.

Full Year 2022 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Revenue of $981.6 million, an annual record for the Company driven by the three vehicle segments, current year contribution of new business revenue, and higher prices to offset inflation.

Continued to gain new business on a wider spectrum of Non-Class 8 vehicles, with a wider set of customers, and new products. The Company secured an additional $150 million of new business wins during the year; these wins are concentrated in our Electrical Systems product lines. One-time startup costs were expensed as incurred and were $12.3 million in 2022 vs. $6.1 million in 2021.

Operating income of $20.1 million, down $29.4 million, and adjusted operating income of $36.6 million, down $16.6 million. The decrease in operating income was due to the lag effect of price recovery on ongoing business and funding a bigger startup program (approximately $6 million higher). The Company's price recovery efforts are fully offsetting the cost of inflation and have curtailed growth programs tied to high-cost startups.

Full-year 2022 debt paydown was $43.2 million, and net debt declined to $120.6 million.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, said, “We had a busy quarter of completing a good amount of new business startups, and negotiating substantial improvements in our price recovery program. The Industrial Automation business remains small with a modest outlook, so we took the opportunity to close a plant, right-size our payroll, and right-size our inventory profile."

"In 2022, we delivered record revenues, had a record amount of new vehicle platform startups, and secured another approximately $150 million of new business wins on an ever-expanding lineup of vehicles. We believe that we can continue to add greater than $100 million of new business wins per year. In 2022, we also exceeded our goal of paying down debt, reduced debt by $43 million and ended the year with $121 million of net debt. We remain focused on higher levels of EBITDA, lower working capital, strategic capex, and lower debt levels."

“We have already doubled the size of the Electrical Systems business on a pro-forma basis. The secular growth of the Electric Vehicle market is helping us as there is a lot of vehicle development activity globally and we are in an opportunity-rich environment. Our goal is to be known as a nimble, high-service growth company and progressively add new targeted business, concentrated in Electrical Systems."

“Our transformation plan is working and we are increasing the proportion of our revenues and earnings coming from our Electrical Systems business. Cumulatively, in the last three years, we have secured new growth with 300+ new programs and 115+ new and existing customers.”

“The 2023 cost reduction program is over $30 million, comprised of approximately 350 projects globally. We are committed to lowering our cost structure, mainly in the non-growth areas, and mainly away from high-cost countries. We believe we can accomplish $90 million of cost-outs over the next three years. The Company is also announcing an ESG program of which a primary goal is to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% over the next 10 years."

“We are expecting 2023 to be a year of record revenue, higher EBITDA, continued free cash flow and debt paydown, $30 million of cost-out, and at least $100 million of targeted new business wins, concentrated in Electrical Systems.”

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We delivered another quarter of strong top-line growth and, we have taken major actions to position the Company for strong 2023 performance. We have incurred additional startup costs to support the ramp up of our biggest platforms. Additionally, we made several non-cash GAAP balance sheet adjustments in the quarter, exceeded the high end of our target debt paydown range, and achieved our working capital reduction targets for the year.”

We recorded the following special items during the quarter:

We completed the restructuring of the industrial automation business and as a result recognized a non-cash write-down of $10.4 million in industrial automation inventory.

As a result of evaluating our global deferred tax assets, we took a net non-cash charge of $14.7 million.

We recorded a charge of $8.1 million related to the termination of the Company’s U.S. legacy pension plan.

"Giving effect to the tax adjustments noted above, our actual cash taxes were flat in 2022 versus 2021 at approximately $4.0 million.”

Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

Fourth Quarter 2022 2021 Change Revenues $ 234.9 $ 228.9 2.6 % Gross profit $ 12.4 $ 23.4 (47.0 )% Gross margin 5.3 % 10.2 % Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 23.9 $ 24.5 (2.4 )% Adjusted gross margin 1 10.2 % 10.7 % Operating income (loss) $ (4.0 ) $ 6.5 NM 2 Operating margin (1.7 )% 2.8 % Adjusted operating income 1 $ 8.4 $ 8.5 (1.2 )% Adjusted operating margin 1 3.6 % 3.7 % Net income (loss) $ (32.0 ) $ 2.6 NM 2 Adjusted net income (loss) 1 $ 1.4 $ 4.1 (65.9 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.98 ) $ 0.08 NM 2 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted 1 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 (69.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 13.3 $ 12.9 3.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 5.7 % 5.6 % 1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation 2 Not meaningful

Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Fourth quarter 2022 revenues were $234.9 million compared to $228.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 2.6%. The increase in revenues is due to increased pricing to offset material cost increases. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted fourth quarter 2022 revenues by $6.3 million, or by 2.7%.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter 2022 was $4.0 million compared to operating income of $6.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to special costs, including restructuring and an inventory write-down due to decreased demand in the Industrial Automation segment. Foreign currency translation also unfavorably impacted fourth quarter 2022 operating loss by $0.9 million. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2022 adjusted operating income was $8.4 million, down 1.2%. Adjusted operating income includes $1.8 million of higher than expected startup costs on programs which will benefit future periods.

Interest expense was $2.9 million and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in interest expense was due to higher interest rates, and a higher average debt balance during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021.

Net loss was $32.0 million, or $(0.98) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had no outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $31.8 million of cash and $148.8 million availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of $180.6 million.

Segment Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

Vehicle Solutions Segment

Revenues were $142.8 million, an increase of 12.9% primarily resulting from material cost pass-through and increased sales volume.

Operating income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $3.7 million, a decrease of 26.8%. Primarily due to a lag in price recovery versus cost inflation and higher than planned start up costs. Excluding special costs, the fourth quarter of 2022 adjusted operating income decreased to $4.1 million, or 24.2%, as compared to the fourth quarter 2021.

Electrical Systems Segment

Revenues were $47.1 million, an increase of 23.1%, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through and contributions from new business wins.

Operating income was $5.4 million, an increase of $3.7 million primarily attributable to material cost pass-through and favorable volume. Adjusted operating income was $5.5 million, an increase of 103.2%, excluding special costs.

Aftermarket and Accessories Segment

Revenues were $34.1 million, an increase of 27.8%, primarily resulting from increased sales volume and increased pricing to offset material cost pass-through.

Operating income was $3.2 million, an increase of 69.2%. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to the increase in pricing to offset material cost pass-through.

Industrial Automation Segment

Revenues were $11.0 million, a decrease of 70.8%, due to lower demand levels. Operating loss was $11.9 million, compared to operating income of $3.1 million in the prior year. The operating loss was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and an inventory charge of $10.4 million. Adjusted operating loss was $0.5 million, a decrease of 114.5%. The business restructuring was primarily completed during the quarter.

2023 Outlook

According to ACT Research, 2023 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 305,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 242,000 units. Estimates from FTR for 2023 are 322,000 units, slightly higher than ACT Research for Class 8 truck builds. The 2022 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 315,128 units.

According to Interact Analysis, the Global Off-Highway vehicle market is expected to increase approximately 4% to 6.2 million units in 2023 from 5.9 million units in 2022. Beyond 2023, the Off-Highway vehicle market is expected to grow in the 4-5% range. We expect our legacy business growth rates to be in line with this outlook.

Industry forecasts are expecting a 4% growth in 2023 for North American aftermarket truck parts. Compounded annual growth of 4.1% is forecasted for 2023-2027​. ​

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

At CVG we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com .

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 234,918 $ 228,905 $ 981,553 $ 971,578 Cost of revenues 222,517 205,551 895,048 852,591 Gross profit 12,401 23,354 86,505 118,987 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,406 16,877 66,361 69,406 Operating income (loss) (4,005 ) 6,477 20,144 49,581 Other (income) expense 7,665 249 10,463 (878 ) Interest expense 2,935 1,690 9,827 11,179 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 921 7,155 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (14,605 ) 4,538 (1,067 ) 32,125 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,384 1,902 20,904 8,393 Net income (loss) $ (31,989 ) $ 2,636 $ (21,971 ) $ 23,732 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.98 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.75 Diluted $ (0.98 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 32,567 31,705 32,334 31,501 Diluted 32,567 32,753 32,334 32,790





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS 2022 2021 Current Assets: Cash $ 31,825 $ 34,958 Accounts receivable, net 152,626 174,472 Inventories 142,542 141,045 Other current assets 12,582 20,201 Total current assets 339,575 370,676 Property, plant and equipment, net 67,805 63,126 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 26,372 26,116 Intangible assets, net 14,620 18,283 Deferred income taxes, net 12,275 24,108 Other assets 9,621 5,384 TOTAL ASSETS $ 470,268 $ 507,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 122,091 $ 101,915 Current operating lease liabilities 7,421 9,048 Accrued liabilities and other 35,388 41,792 Current portion of long-term debt 10,938 9,375 Total current liabilities 175,838 162,130 Long-term debt 141,499 185,581 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,422 18,519 Pension and other post-retirement liabilities 8,428 9,905 Other long-term liabilities 5,041 4,905 Total liabilities 350,228 381,040 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 328 321 Treasury stock, at cost (14,514 ) (13,172 ) Additional paid-in capital 261,371 255,566 Retained deficit (95,595 ) (73,624 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,550 ) (42,438 ) Total stockholders’ equity 120,040 126,653 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 470,268 $ 507,693





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 142,765 $ 126,428 $ 47,054 $ 38,229 $ 34,141 $ 26,714 $ 10,958 $ 37,534 $ — $ — $ 234,918 $ 228,905 Gross profit 10,322 11,694 7,136 3,229 5,494 3,375 (10,551 ) 5,056 — — 12,401 23,354 Selling, general & administrative expenses 6,661 6,690 1,778 1,567 2,289 1,481 1,322 1,907 4,356 5,232 16,406 16,877 Operating income (loss) $ 3,661 $ 5,004 $ 5,358 $ 1,662 $ 3,205 $ 1,894 $ (11,873 ) $ 3,149 $ (4,356 ) $ (5,232 ) $ (4,005 ) $ 6,477





Twelve Months Ended Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket and

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 579,731 $ 498,913 $ 180,404 $ 168,971 $ 133,671 $ 115,782 $ 87,747 $ 187,912 $ — $ — $ 981,553 $ 971,578 Gross profit 45,979 50,608 23,993 20,773 18,836 17,980 (2,303 ) 29,669 — (43 ) 86,505 118,987 Selling, general & administrative expenses 24,930 26,959 5,775 6,213 6,925 5,889 5,564 6,106 23,167 24,239 66,361 69,406 Operating income (loss) $ 21,049 $ 23,649 $ 18,218 $ 14,560 $ 11,911 $ 12,091 $ (7,867 ) $ 23,563 $ (23,167 ) $ (24,282 ) $ 20,144 $ 49,581





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross profit $ 12,401 $ 23,354 $ 86,505 $ 118,987 Inventory adjustment 10,421 — 10,421 — Restructuring 1,077 1,186 4,035 1,186 Adjusted gross profit $ 23,899 $ 24,540 $ 100,961 $ 120,173 % of revenues 10.2 % 10.7 % 10.3 % 12.4 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating income (loss) $ (4,005 ) $ 6,477 $ 20,144 $ 49,581 Restructuring 1,978 1,895 5,365 1,895 Inventory adjustment 10,421 — 10,421 — Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 121 341 609 Investigation — — — 394 Executive transition — — 329 683 Total operating income adjustments 12,399 2,016 16,456 3,581 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,394 $ 8,493 $ 36,600 $ 53,162 % of revenues 3.6 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 5.5 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (31,989 ) $ 2,636 $ (21,971 ) $ 23,732 Pre-tax adjusting items: Operating income (loss) adjustments 12,399 2,016 16,456 3,581 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts (134 ) — (36 ) — Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — 921 7,155 Other adjusting items: Pension settlement 8,086 — 9,202 — Pension settlement - tax adjustment 1,462 — 1,462 — Tax Valuation Allowance 14,666 — 14,666 — Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1 (3,066 ) (504 ) (4,335 ) (2,684 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,424 $ 4,148 $ 16,365 $ 31,784 Diluted EPS $ (0.98 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.72 Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 1.02 $ 0.05 $ 1.19 $ 0.25 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.13 $ 0.51 $ 0.97

1 Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of at 25% of pre-tax adjusting items.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (31,989 ) $ 2,636 $ (21,971 ) $ 23,732 Interest expense 2,935 1,690 9,827 11,179 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,384 1,902 20,904 8,393 Depreciation expense 3,727 3,758 14,770 15,059 Amortization expense 848 858 3,411 3,436 EBITDA $ (7,095 ) $ 10,844 $ 26,941 $ 61,799 % of revenues (3.0 )% 4.7 % 2.7 % 6.4 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring 1,978 1,895 5,365 1,895 Inventory adjustment 10,421 — 10,421 — Pension settlement 8,086 — 9,202 — Deferred consideration purchase accounting — 121 341 609 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts (134 ) — (36 ) — Investigation — — — 394 Executive transition — — 329 683 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — 921 7,155 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,256 $ 12,860 $ 53,484 $ 72,535 % of revenues 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.4 % 7.5 %





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket &

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 3,661 $ 5,358 $ 3,205 $ (11,873 ) $ (4,356 ) $ (4,005 ) Restructuring 481 103 469 925 — 1,978 Inventory adjustment — — — 10,421 — 10,421 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 4,142 $ 5,461 $ 3,674 $ (527 ) $ (4,356 ) $ 8,394 % of revenues 2.9 % 11.6 % 10.8 % (4.8) % 3.6 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket &

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 21,049 $ 18,218 $ 11,911 $ (7,867 ) $ (23,167 ) $ 20,144 Restructuring 751 674 1,909 1,725 306 5,365 Inventory adjustment — — — 10,421 — 10,421 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — — — 341 — 341 Executive transition — — — — 329 329 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 21,800 $ 18,892 $ 13,820 $ 4,620 $ (22,532 ) $ 36,600 % of revenues 3.8 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 5.3 % 3.7 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket &

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,004 $ 1,662 $ 1,894 $ 3,149 $ (5,232 ) $ 6,477 Restructuring 459 1,025 — 364 47 1,895 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — — — 121 — 121 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 5,463 $ 2,687 $ 1,894 $ 3,634 $ (5,185 ) $ 8,493 % of revenues 4.3 % 7.0 % 7.1 % 9.7 % 3.7 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Vehicle

Solutions Electrical

Systems Aftermarket &

Accessories Industrial

Automation Corporate /

Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 23,649 $ 14,560 $ 12,091 $ 23,563 $ (24,282 ) $ 49,581 Restructuring 459 1,025 — 364 47 1,895 Deferred consideration purchase accounting — — — 609 — 609 Investigation — — — — 394 394 Executive transition — — — — 683 683 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 24,108 $ 15,585 $ 12,091 $ 24,536 $ (23,158 ) $ 53,162 % of revenues 4.8 % 9.2 % 10.4 % 13.1 % 5.5 %



Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.