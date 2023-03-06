HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Reaffirms 2023 Outlook

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2022 and reaffirmed its 2023 outlook.



Highlights

Fourth quarter 2022 sales volumes averaged 37,348 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), an increase of approximately 42% and 151% compared with third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively, consisting of approximately 85% crude oil and 94% liquids.

Fourth quarter 2022 exit sales volumes were approximately 39,900 Boe/d, an increase of approximately 172% year over year.

EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $220.9 million and $577.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

The Company’s year-end 2022 proved reserves increased approximately 92% year over year to 123.0 MMBoe. The growth in reserves was the result of replacement ratios of 546% and 757% through the drill bit and drill bit including acquisitions, respectively. The Company’s year-end 2022 PV-10 reserve value (a non-GAAP financial measure detailed below) increased to approximately $3.9 billion using SEC pricing.

Fourth quarter 2022 lease operating expenses decreased to $6.94 per Boe, a reduction of approximately 15% quarter over quarter.

The Company extended the development potential of the Lower Spraberry formation into Borden County based on results from three Lower Spraberry wells that have similar production profiles to our legacy Flat Top area.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had an additional 65 gross (57.5 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion that are expected to come online during the first half of 2023.



Statement from the Chairman and CEO

HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower said:

I am proud to report HighPeak posted strong year-end 2022 results that were in line with our expectations and further substantiate our long-term strategic plan. We have one of the best margins due to our product mix as well as some of the lowest all-in cash costs among our peer group. These two factors make our BOEs some of the most profitable in the business.

Our two contiguous blocks in the Midland Basin totaling over 112,000 acres, with oil-rich rock, further differentiates us during a depressed natural gas market. With our industry-leading margins, we are on course to reach the inflection point of free cash flow generation during the second half of 2023. Considering current inventory of 1,300 primary delineated locations and 1,200 upside locations expected to generate 14-25 years of free cash flow harvest, I am confident in our ability to optimize value for our shareholders, whether it’s through sustaining operations or implementing strategic alternatives.

2023 Development Outlook

The Company expects to average four to five (4-5) drilling rigs and two to three (2-3) frac crews during 2023 under its current development plan, assuming commodity prices and rates of return remain attractive. Given the dynamic nature of the global economy and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Company is maintaining flexibility in its capital plan and will continue to evaluate drilling and completion activity on an economic basis, with future activity levels assessed monthly.

Production (Boe/d)

• Average production rate 47,000 – 53,000 • Exit production rate 58,000 – 66,000

Capex ($MM)

• Gross Operated Wells TIL 135 – 145 • Capital Expenditures, D,C,E&F $1,100 - $1,200 • Capital Expenditures, Infra/Land/Other $50 - $60 • Total Capital Expenditures $1,150 - $1,260

Unit Measures ($/Boe)

• Lease Operating Expenses $5.25 - $5.75 • General & Administrative $0.75 - $1.00

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

The Company’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged 37,348 Boe/d, an increase of approximately 42% compared with third quarter 2022, consisting of approximately 85% oil and 94% liquids. Fourth quarter 2022 sales volumes were sourced from approximately 161 gross (147.8 net) producing horizontal wells.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company drilled 33 gross (31.8 net) operated horizontal wells utilizing six drilling rigs. The Company completed 25 gross (22.4 net) operated producing wells. At December 31, 2021, the Company had 54 gross (46.8 net) wells in various stages of completion and was also drilling 11 gross (10.7 net) wells.

President Michael Hollis commented, “We continue to be nimble in our drilling program, making any adjustment necessary to minimize capital expenditures and reduce lease operating expenses. Fortunately, we were the original architect of the majority of our asset base which allowed us to design a blueprint for optimal efficiency and environmental stewardship from the beginning. In addition, HighPeak’s well performance in 2022 outpaced prior years, and this trajectory continues into 2023. Our oil-weighted inventory has some of the smallest parent child associated risks of all our Permian Basin peers and positions us to maximize our future capital efficiency and returns.”

Mr. Hollis continued “The majority of our fourth quarter production volumes were sourced from about 150 gross producing horizontal wells, excluding wells in the initial flowback stage, which showcases the high productivity level of our rock. We also extended our Lower Spraberry play to the north and east of our legacy Flat Top area with very similar well results. We underwrote the Borden County acquisitions on the Wolfcamp A formation only, and now, by proving this additional zone across the acreage position, have generated significant additional shareholder value. I am so proud of the entire HighPeak organization for all their hard work. We have a tremendous amount of activity taking place, and our team continues to exceed expectations.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $67.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.53 per diluted share. EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below) was $220.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter average realized prices were $84.67 per barrel of crude oil, $26.19 per barrel of NGL and $3.41 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $75.06 per Boe, or 91% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the fourth quarter were $12.54 per Boe including lease operating expenses of $6.94 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.67 per Boe and cash G&A expenses of $1.93 per Boe. The Company’s unhedged cash margin was $62.52 per Boe, or 76% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices for the quarter.

HighPeak’s fourth quarter 2022 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and to build water and power infrastructure were approximately $321.6 million. In addition, the Company incurred capital expenditures of approximately $4.0 million primarily related to leasehold acquisitions.

The Company also completed a senior unsecured note offering for $250.0 million due 2024 for aggregate proceeds of $223.7 million, net of original issue discounts and debt issuance costs.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had $745.0 million in long-term debt and $30.5 million of cash on hand.

Hedging Update

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had crude oil swaps in place to hedge 1.72 million barrels of its 2023 crude oil production, or 4,718 barrels of oil per day, at an average swap price of $71.59 per barrel. In addition, the Company has deferred premium put options in place for 2023 and 2024 totaling 1.93 million barrels and 1.37 million barrels or 5,282 and 3,743 barrels of oil per day, respectively, with deferred premiums of $5.00 per barrel and floor prices averaging $58.43 and $51.50 for 2023 and 2024, respectively. The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.

Year End 2022 Proved Reserves

As of December 31, 2022, HighPeak Energy’s estimated proved reserves, prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., increased approximately 92% to 123.0 MMBoe consisting of 80% crude oil, 12% NGL and 8% natural gas compared with December 31, 2021 estimated proved reserves. Proved developed reserves increased 114% to 61.3 MMBoe and were 50% of the Company’s total proved reserves. The Company’s PV-10, was approximately $3.9 billion at year end 2022, an increase of approximately 189%, compared with $1.3 billion at year end 2021, each based on pricing guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 2022 SEC pricing was $93.67 per barrel of crude oil and $6.358 per MMBtu of natural gas, before adjustments for price differentials. Natural gas liquids realized pricing for the 2022 proved reserve report was $36.69 per barrel.

SEC PRICING Crude Oil

(MBbl) NGL

(MBbl) Natural Gas

(MMcf) Total

(MBoe) PV-10

($M) Proved developed producing 40,428 7,041 29,028 52,308 $ 1,947 Proved developed nonproducing 7,417 927 3,641 8,950 373 Total proved developed reserves 47,845 7,968 32,669 61,258 2,320 Proved undeveloped 50,971 6,401 25,969 61,700 1,552 Total proved reserves 98,816 14,369 58,638 122,958 $ 3,872

Dividends

During 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved quarterly dividends of $0.025 per share which resulted in a total of $10.4 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the year. In addition, in January 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share which resulted in a total of $2.8 million in dividends paid to stockholders on February 24, 2023.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands) December 31, 2022

2021

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,504 $ 34,869 Accounts receivable 96,596 39,378 Inventory 13,275 3,304 Prepaid expenses 4,133 7,154 Derivatives 17 2,199 Deposits — 50 Total current assets 144,525 86,954 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 2,270,236 699,701 Unproved properties 114,665 108,392 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (259,962 ) (82,478 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,124,939 725,615 Other property and equipment, net 3,587 1,600 Other noncurrent assets 6,431 4,791 Total assets $ 2,279,482 $ 818,960 Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 105,565 $ 38,144 Accrued capital expenditures 91,842 26,106 Derivatives 16,702 13,591 Revenues and royalties payable 15,623 7,502 Other accrued liabilities 15,600 6,124 Accrued interest 13,152 179 Advances from joint interest owners 7,302 10,841 Other current liabilities 343 513 Total current liabilities 266,129 103,000 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 704,349 97,929 Deferred income taxes 131,164 55,802 Asset retirement obligations 7,502 4,260 Derivatives 691 4,075 Other current liabilities — 831 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 11 10 Additional paid-in capital 1,008,896 617,489 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 160,740 (64,436 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,169,647 553,063 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,279,482 $ 818,960





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Revenues: Crude oil sales $ 248,164 $ 93,813 $ 715,469 $ 210,453 Natural gas and NGL sales 9,751 4,852 40,217 9,671 Total operating revenues 257,915 98,665 755,686 220,124 Operating Costs and Expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 23,851 11,424 69,599 25,053 Production and ad valorem taxes 12,607 4,756 38,440 10,746 Exploration and abandonments 466 407 1,149 1,549 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 83,211 21,464 177,742 65,201 Accretion of discount 125 51 370 167 General and administrative 6,637 3,843 12,470 8,885 Stock-based compensation 4,142 3,782 33,352 6,676 Total operating costs and expenses 131,039 45,727 333,122 118,277 Income from operations 126,876 52,938 422,564 101,847 Interest and other income 13 — 266 1 Interest expense (21,468 ) (1,331 ) (50,610 ) (2,484 ) Derivative loss, net (17,518 ) (2,318 ) (60,005 ) (26,734 ) Other expense — (40 ) — (167 ) Income before income taxes 87,903 49,249 312,215 72,463 Income tax expense 20,004 12,224 75,361 16,904 Net income $ 67,899 $ 37,025 $ 236,854 $ 55,559 Earnings per share: Basic net income $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 2.04 $ 0.55 Diluted net income $ 0.53 $ 0.35 $ 1.93 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 111,042 94,546 104,738 93,127 Diluted 117,249 97,804 111,164 94,772 Dividends declared per share $ 0.025 $ — $ 0.100 $ 0.125

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 236,854 $ 55,559 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Exploration and abandonment expense 146 742 Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 177,742 65,201 Accretion expense 370 167 Stock based compensation expense 33,352 6,676 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,635 498 Amortization of discounts on 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes 7,735 — Derivative-related activity 1,909 15,467 Deferred income taxes 75,361 16,904 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (57,218 ) (31,655 ) Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets (11,959 ) (7,053 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 34,087 24,509 Net cash provided by operating activities 504,014 147,015 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (1,046,739 ) (236,242 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions 128,938 37,259 Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (262,363 ) (54,045 ) Proceeds from sales of properties — 3,366 Other property additions (2,244 ) (709 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,182,408 ) (250,371 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under Credit Agreement 925,000 120,000 Repayments under Credit Agreement (755,000 ) (20,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes, net of discount 440,179 — Debt issuance costs (17,128 ) (2,169 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in private placement 85,000 — Proceeds from public stock offering — 25,300 Proceeds from exercises of warrants 7,805 5,466 Proceeds from subscription receivable from exercises of warrants — 3,596 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 120 1,573 Dividends paid (10,412 ) (11,593 ) Dividend equivalents paid (1,196 ) (1,037 ) Stock offering costs (339 ) (2,463 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 674,029 118,673 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,365 ) 15,317 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 34,869 19,552 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,504 $ 34,869





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 2,931,136 1,211,198 7,562,231 3,002,200 NGLs (Bbls) 303,780 89,486 820,769 223,596 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,206,337 410,072 3,323,396 1,020,186 Total (Boe) 3,435,972 1,369,029 8,936,899 3,395,827 Daily sales volumes: Crude oil (Bbls/d) 31,860 13,165 20,718 8,225 NGLs (Bbls/d) 3,302 973 2,249 613 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 13,112 4,457 9,105 2,795 Total (Boe/d) 37,348 14,881 24,485 9,304 Revenues (in thousands): Crude oil sales $ 248,164 $ 93,813 $ 715,469 $ 210,453 Crude oil derivative settlements 3,159 (6,252 ) (61,360 ) (11,267 ) NGL and natural gas sales 9,751 4,852 40,217 9,671 Natural gas derivative settlements 2,889 — 3,264 — Total revenues, including derivative settlements $ 263,963 $ 92,413 $ 697,590 $ 208,857 Average sales prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 84.67 $ 77.45 $ 94.61 $ 70.10 Crude oil derivative settlements (per Bbl) 1.08 (5.16 ) (8.11 ) (3.75 ) NGL (per Bbl) 26.19 41.02 35.67 35.11 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.41 5.05 5.36 3.88 Natural gas derivative settlements (per Mcf) 2.40 — 0.98 — Total, including derivative settlements (per Boe) $ 76.82 $ 67.50 $ 78.06 $ 61.50 Weighted average NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) $ 82.43 $ 77.28 $ 92.12 $ 70.50 Weighted average NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) 6.26 5.78 6.84 4.36 Realization to benchmark Crude oil 103 % 100 % 103 % 99 % Natural gas 54 % 87 % 78 % 89 % Operating costs and expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 23,851 $ 11,424 $ 69,599 $ 25,053 Production and ad valorem taxes 12,607 4,756 38,440 10,746 General and administrative expenses 6,637 3,843 12,470 8,885 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 83,211 21,464 177,742 65,201 Operating costs and expenses per Boe: Lease operating expenses $ 6.94 $ 8.34 $ 7.79 $ 7.38 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.67 3.47 4.30 3.16 General and administrative expenses 1.93 2.81 1.40 2.62 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 24.22 15.68 19.89 19.20





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income $ 67,899 $ 37,025 $ 236,854 $ 55,559 Interest expense 21,468 1,331 50,610 2,484 Interest and other income (13 ) — (266 ) (1 ) Income tax expense 20,004 12,224 75,361 16,904 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 83,211 21,464 177,742 65,201 Accretion of discount 125 51 370 167 Exploration and abandonment expense 466 407 1,149 1,549 Stock based compensation 4,142 3,782 33,352 6,676 Derivative related noncash activity 23,565 (3,935 ) 1,909 15,467 Other expense — 40 — 167 EBITDAX $ 220,867 $ 72,389 $ 577,081 $ 164,173





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reserve Replacement Computation MBoe Proved Reserves on December 31, 2021 64,213 Extensions, discoveries and revisions 48,776 Purchase of reserves-in-place 18,906 Production (8,937 ) Proved Reserves on December 31, 2022 122,958 Reserve Replacement: With the drill bit 546 % With the drill bit and acquisitions 757 %





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure (in thousands) As of December 31, 2022 Total Proved Present value of estimated future net cash flows (PV-10) $ 3,872,045 Present value of future income taxes and abandonment costs (455,537 ) Standardized measure $ 3,416,508





HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Cash Margin Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per Boe data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021

Crude oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenue $ 257,915 $ 98,665 $ 755,686 $ 220,124 Less: Lease operating expenses (23,573 ) (11,103 ) (66,933 ) (24,729 ) Less: Workover expenses (278 ) (321 ) (2,666 ) (324 ) Less: Production and ad valorem taxes (12,607 ) (4,756 ) (38,440 ) (10,746 ) Less: General and administrative expenses (6,637 ) (3,843 ) (12,470 ) (8,885 ) Cash Margin $ 214,820 $ 78,642 $ 635,177 $ 175,440 Divided by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 3,436.0 1,369.0 8,936.9 3,395.8 Cash Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 62.52 $ 57.44 $ 71.07 $ 51.66 Cash Margin $ 214,820 $ 78,642 $ 635,177 $ 175,440 General and administrative expenses $ 6,637 $ 3,843 $ 12,470 $ 8,885 Divided by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 3,436.0 1,369.0 8,936.9 3,395.8 Cash Operating Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 64.45 $ 60.25 $ 72.47 $ 54.28

