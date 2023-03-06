Leef Brands Inc. Announces Resignation of Brandon Kou From Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the “Company”), a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, announces the resignation of Brandon Kou from the board of directors of the Company, effective March 3rd, 2023.



“On behalf of the entire LEEF Brands team, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Brandon for his dedicated service and contributions to helping build the foundation of LEEF. We wish Brandon all the best on his future endeavors,” said Micah Anderson, CEO.

The identification phase of onboarding a new director has already begun and the Company looks forward to announcing the new board member in the coming weeks.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 799,528 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to consultants of the Company. 476,947 RSUs will vest immediately with the remaining 322,581 RSUs vesting evenly over 12 months. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

In addition, the Company also announces the issuance of 3,973,081 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per common share, in settlement of a US$200,000 note payable including accrued interest.

About LEEF Brands Inc. (formerly, Icanic Brands Company Inc.)

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. LEEF is owned and managed by some of the best legacy operators in the industry and is one of California’s largest and most sophisticated cannabis companies. The Company’s platform consists of an integrated supply chain, state of the art manufacturing, industry leading brands, and a robust bulk concentrate portfolio that powers some of the largest brands in California. The Company’s vision is simple, produce best-in-class products to the cannabis consumer. The Company’s mission is to build a great cannabis company with great people and great results. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.LeefBrands.com.

LEEF BRANDS INC.

Per: “Micah Anderson”

Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE LEEF Brands, Inc.