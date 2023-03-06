SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, MARCH 9th

RADNOR, Pa., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Live Number: 877-407-1878

Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/safeguardscientifics032023_en/en

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of the fourth quarter and year end of 2022 financial results followed by Q&A

The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information, please contact IR@safeguard.com .

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NASDAQ:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.