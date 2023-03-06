NextGen Food Robotics Announces Grant of Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the “Company”) (NEO: NGRB; OTC Pink: NGRBF; Frankfurt: O83) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 1,898,532 restricted share units (“RSUs” and, together with the Options, the “Awards”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan (the “Award Grant”), as compensation for ongoing services rendered to the Company.



Each Option confers upon its holder the right to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share. Of the Options granted, (i) 200,000 of the Options will vest immediately on grant and will be exercisable for a period of two years from the date of grant, and (ii) 50,000 of the Options will vest in two equal installments, respectively, on the date that is 16 months following grant and 24 months following grant, and will be exercisable for three years from the date of grant. Each RSU, once vested, will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the date of grant, six months following the date of grant, and twelve months following the date of grant.

Of the Awards granted, 1,898,532 RSUs and 50,000 Options were granted to directors or officers of the Company. The Company relied on section 5.5(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority ‎Security Holders in ‎Special Transactions ‎‎("MI 61-‎‎101")‎ as the exemption from the formal ‎‎valuation ‎requirements of MI 61-101 and section ‎‎5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from ‎the minority approval ‎requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the ‎Awards grant to the directors and ‎officers of the Company, as neither the fair ‎‎market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value ‎of the consideration for, the Awards granted to the directors and officers of the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's ‎‎market capitalization.‎‎

About NextGen Food Robotics

NextGen Food Robotics is an automated food co-packer and manufacturer and ghost kitchen operator.

