Forkast Labs Unveils Family of Digital Asset Indexes

HONG KONG, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forkast Labs, the new web3 data intelligence company formed through the merger of CryptoSlam and Forkast.News, today unveils the first in its family of Forkast Indexes, the world’s most comprehensive suite of indexes to measure the market performance of digital assets in real-time.

The first indexes to be launched as part of a series — Forkast 500 NFT, Forkast SOL NFT Composite and Forkast ETH NFT Composite — will provide live insight into the performance of the tokenized economy of digital assets. The flagship index, the Forkast 500 NFT index, is considered to be a proxy of the entire NFT market and is powered by billions of on-chain data points indexed, organized, and updated in real-time.

Starting today, the Forkast Indexes are simultaneously accessible on the new ForkastLabs.xyz, as well as on CryptoSlam.io and Forkast.News. Downloadable live widgets are available on Forkast Labs, enabling third party sites to embed live Index data onto their websites.

“Forkast Labs was formed to deliver essential and authoritative products for the digital economy. These indexes are the definitive measure of the global digital economy and its various subsectors.” said Randy Wasinger, co-founder and co-CEO of Forkast Labs.

Wasinger pointed out that the Forkast Indexes parlay CryptoSlam’s strength as the market leader in multi-chain NFT data indexing and organization, but will soon expand to include cryptocurrencies as well.

Angie Lau, co-founder and co-CEO of Forkast Labs said, “The world is speeding towards a digital economy, but the traditional metrics often only give a myopic view as they are largely fragmented, price-centric and incomplete.

“By deploying standard methodologies, Forkast Labs can provide a deeper and more substantive view of fundamental performance of digital assets. These tools can help every investor and participant to navigate the digital economy with greater clarity."

Commenting on the launch, Don Tapscott, co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Toronto-based Blockchain Research Institute, said: “The distrust in the global digital economy has prolonged the crypto winter and impeded the potential of Web3. The Forkast Indexes is a much-needed guardrail to ensure trust is restored, clarity is in place and transactions are made based on confidence and integrity.”



###

ABOUT FORKAST LABS

Forkast Labs is a global data, media and web3 infrastructure company formed in January 2023 through the merger of multi-chain NFT data pioneer CryptoSlam and Forkast.News, co-founded by award-winning former Bloomberg TV anchor Angie Lau. The mission of Forkast Labs is to organize all information in web3, make it useful, and usher in waves of new participants into the digital economy. The company has been an independent source of truth for the entire crypto industry since 2018 through its web properties CryptoSlam.io and Forkast.News. All products are powered by the company’s massive multi-chain indexed and organized dataset, and its trusted team of journalists provide data-driven clarity and transparency to the rapidly evolving digital economy.

ABOUT FORKAST INDEXES

Forkast 500 NFT Index

The flagship index is the definitive gauge of non-currency digital asset performance across the entire digital economy. It’s algorithmically-driven and powered by billions of on-chain data points indexed, organized, and updated in real-time. The index includes up to 500 eligible smart contracts on any given day from a wide variety of networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Cardano, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Cronos and others.

Forkast ETH NFT Composite

The index is the definitive gauge of non-currency digital asset performance across the Ethereum ecosystem. It currently includes up to 250 Ethereum smart contracts on any given day.

Forkast SOL NFT Composite

The index is the definitive gauge of non-currency digital asset performance across the Solana ecosystem. It currently includes up to 100 Solana projects on any given day.

Details on methodology of the Indexes can be found here.

MEDIA CONTACTS



George Godsal

pr@forkastlabs.xyz



