IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers Safe and Effective Therapy for Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is happy to announce that they are offering safe and effective intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy for treatment resistant depression (TRD). Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic medication that has been observed to be effective for the treatment of severe depressive disorder, which can be a paralyzing condition for the patient. While conventional pharmacotherapy has been noted to take several weeks to improve symptoms of depression, ketamine is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist that has a faster action on depressive symptoms.

Unfortunately, ketamine can provide a “dissociative experience,” which is why it gained the reputation as a club drug. It can cause feelings of unreality, a warped feeling about one’s body, sensory and visual distortions, temporary unusual beliefs and thoughts, and a euphoria or buzz. This “trip” may last for around two hours.

On the other hand, ketamine has shown potential as treatment for depression and the prevention of suicidal thoughts. Researchers studied and administered ketamine in controlled, clinical settings to observe how it may be used for TRD and other conditions. It should be noted that casual use of ketamine can’t serve as treatment for depression but doctors have come up with a protocol for medically supervised use of ketamine for the treatment of people who aren’t able to obtain relief from other medications. One of the ways to administer ketamine is through IV infusion, which is provided by IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago. To get more information about this and the ketamine center, those who are interested can also take a look at their Instagram page.

Esketamine nasal spray is another way of administering the drug for TRD. However, a positive short-term Phase 3 study had shown that esketamine nasal spray is 30 to 40 percent more effective than the control group or those not receiving the treatment. On the other hand, IV ketamine infusions have been observed to be up to 80 percent effective against TRD and can be effective after only one 45-minute infusion.

At least 10 to 20 percent of patients suffering from depression can be classified as suffering from TRD. Antidepressant medication or psychotherapy are usually effective for treating depression. However, for some patients, the typical treatment are insufficient. Such cases are classified as TRD. TRD symptoms may vary from mild to severe.

Ketamine was first determined to be an effective antidepressant over 10 years ago, and it continues to gain positive feedback and results from both doctors and patients. Oral antidepressant drugs, may only be effective for approximately 60 percent of patients while having undesirable side effects and it requires up to a month or more to take effect. In contrast, ketamine is effective within minutes to hours with minimal side effects. After the first series of six 45-minute ketamine IV infusions for a period of a period of two weeks, most patients have indicated that they experienced immediate relief of symptoms for several weeks to months.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is the first private practice to provide clinically proven IV ketamine infusions for the treatment of depression, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, and other ailments. They work with patients and their primary care physician, mental health provider, or specialist to ensure continuity of care and that the treatment is optimized. This private ketamine center is strategically located at 712 North Dearborn Street in Downtown Chicago. This is an advanced medical facility in River North that provides customized therapy in a confidential and private setting with skilled staff, registered nurses, and certified anesthesiologists onsite.

Patients have been giving highly positive reviews to the ketamine center in Chicago. On Google, they have an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars after receiving more than 80 reviews. In a recent review, Brandon L. gave them five stars and said, “Without a doubt, ketamine has saved my life and continues to be an integral part of managing my depression. I have been a patient of Dr. Bal's for well over a year now and words can never express the gratitude I feel in my heart for the work of everyone at the clinic….”

Those who would like to know more about IV ketamine therapy for TRD and other related conditions can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website or contact them through the phone or via email. They can also read the latest news article about the ketamine center.

