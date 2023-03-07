Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) application for treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents accepted for FDA review

English French

Dupixent® (dupilumab) application for treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents accepted for FDA review

More than 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from CSU that is inadequately controlled by antihistamines





Paris and Tarrytown, N.Y. March 7, 2023. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted, for review, the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent® (dupilumab) to treat adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) that is not adequately controlled with the current standard of care, H1 antihistamine treatment. The target action date for the FDA decision is October 22, 2023.

CSU is an inflammatory skin condition driven in part by type 2 inflammation, which causes sudden and debilitating hives and swelling on the skin. Swelling, called angioedema, may occur most commonly on the face, hands and feet, but can also affect the throat and upper airways. CSU is typically treated with H1 antihistamines, medicines that target histamine-1 receptors on cells to control symptoms of urticaria. However, the disease remains uncontrolled in up to 50% of patients, who are left with limited alternative treatment options. These individuals continue to experience symptoms, including persistent itch or burning sensations that can be debilitating and significantly impact quality of life.

The sBLA is supported by data from two Phase 3 trials (LIBERTY-CUPID Studies A and B), evaluating Dupixent in two different patient populations with uncontrolled CSU. Study A was conducted in CSU patients who were uncontrolled on standard-of-care antihistamines with efficacy and safety data supporting the submission, while Study B was conducted in CSU patients who were uncontrolled on standard-of-care antihistamines and refractory to omalizumab with results providing additional supporting data.

The potential use of Dupixent in CSU is currently under clinical development, and the safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About the CSU Clinical Trial Program

The clinical trial program, known as LIBERTY-CUPID, includes Studies A and B, two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in two different patient populations with uncontrolled CSU. Study A evaluated Dupixent as an add-on therapy to standard-of-care H1 antihistamines compared to antihistamines alone in 138 patients with CSU aged 6 years and older who remained symptomatic despite antihistamine use and were not previously treated with omalizumab. Study B evaluated Dupixent in 108 patients with CSU aged 12 to 80 years who remained symptomatic despite standard-of-care treatment and were intolerant or incomplete responders to omalizumab.

In addition to CSU, Sanofi and Regeneron are also studying Dupixent in chronic inducible urticaria triggered by cold (LIBERTY-CINDU CUrIADS program) in an ongoing Phase 3 trial.

About Dupixent

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the IL-4 and IL-13 pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. The Dupixent development program has shown significant clinical benefit and a decrease in type 2 inflammation in Phase 3 trials, establishing that IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases. These diseases include approved indications for Dupixent, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), prurigo nodularis and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in one or more countries around the world for use in certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, CRSwNP, EoE or prurigo nodularis in different age populations. Dupixent is currently approved for one or more of these indications in more than 60 countries, including in Europe, the U.S. and Japan. More than 500,000 patients have been treated with Dupixent globally.

Dupilumab Development Program

Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. To date, dupilumab has been studied across more than 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.

In addition to the currently approved indications, Sanofi and Regeneron are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes in Phase 3 trials, including pediatric EoE, atopic hand and foot dermatitis, chronic inducible urticaria-cold, CSU, chronic pruritus of unknown origin, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with evidence of type 2 inflammation, chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyposis, allergic fungal rhinosinusitis, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis and bullous pemphigoid. These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

