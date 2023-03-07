Novotech Team at BIO Europe to Share Benefits of Expanded Global Operations

SINGAPORE, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO will be at BIO Europe (March 20-22, 2023) to meet with clinical-stage biotechs and to share the benefits of Novotech’s recently expanded operations in Europe.



Novotech announced at JPMorgan this year that it had acquired EastHORN, a European CRO with clinical, medical and regulatory expertise in multiple strategically important locations across the continent.

EastHORN which is retaining its brand, is now a Novotech company and is integrating into Novotech systems and processes so clients benefit from working with one CRO globally.

The acquisition is part of Novotech’s global expansion program. EastHORN was established in 2004 and has over 250 employees.

The acquisition of EastHORN, means biotech clients can access Novotech’s unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across Europe and the US, with a specialist focus on Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said:

“This acquisition is a strategic move to further expand our CRO operations and provide biotech clients with in-country expertise across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe to deliver their global drug development programs.

We have been working together for many years and we share a culture of clinical excellence in biotech drug development.

Clients can now access our exceptional European infrastructure, local knowledge. site relationships and access to diverse patient populations.”

Novotech has decades of biotech drug development experience, established site and investigator relationships, access to vast patient populations, and a project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership and flexibility. Consistent investment in advanced training and technology combines to deliver an exceptional full-service biotech CRO solution.

Novotech has recently been recognised with significant CRO awards including the Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO of the Year by Frost & Sullivan, benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, a finalist in the prestigious Scrip awards, and has just been awarded the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award.

In Asia Pacific Novotech has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements with major medical research institutions which deliver exclusive benefits for sponsors.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 33 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.