Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
28.02.2023228 00075.8017 283 152
01.03.2023217 14978.8417 119 354
02.03.2023217 00079.0417 152 136
03.03.2023211 85180.9317 145 207
06.03.2023215 00080.0717 214 491
Previous transactions 16 310 000  
    
Total transaction under the program17 399 00071.641 246 474 579

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 33 851 403 shares, corresponding to 1.64% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


Attachments

NHY Share buyback 06 03 2023