Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 09

English Danish

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 09, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 103,000 12,657,780 27 February 2023 9,000 131.28 1,181,520 28 February 2023 9,000 131.05 1,179,450 01 March 2023 9,000 129.58 1,166,220 02 March 2023 10,000 129.44 1,294,400 03 March p2023 10,000 129.91 1,299,100 Total week 09 47,000 6,120,690 Total accumulated 150,000 18,778,470

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,765,624

treasury shares, equal to 2,25 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236,

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment