Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 09

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 09, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

  Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement 		103,000       12,657,780
27 February 2023  9,000  131.28  1,181,520
28 February 2023  9,000  131.05  1,179,450
01 March 2023  9,000  129.58  1,166,220
02  March 2023  10,000  129.44  1,294,400
03  March p2023  10,000  129.91  1,299,100
Total week 09  47,000  6,120,690
Total accumulated  150,000  18,778,470

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,765,624
treasury shares, equal to 2,25 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236,

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

