English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009540981 01E DKK 5.00% Annuity 01.10.2056 DK0009541013 01E DKK 5.00% Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period) 01.10.2056 DK0009541872 01E DKK 4.00% Annuity 01.10.2056 DK0009541955 01E DKK 4.00% Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period) 01.10.2056 DK0009542680 01E DKK 4.00% Annuity 01.10.2046

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment