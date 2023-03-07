New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK000954098101EDKK5.00%Annuity01.10.2056
DK000954101301EDKK5.00%Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)01.10.2056
DK000954187201EDKK4.00%Annuity01.10.2056
DK000954195501EDKK4.00%Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)01.10.2056
DK000954268001EDKK4.00%Annuity01.10.2046

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

