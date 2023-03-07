Oxford BioTherapeutics wins Tech Company of the Year and Special Recognition Award at Thames Valley SME Growth 100 Awards

Oxford, UK and San Jose, Calif., 7 March 2023- Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd. (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, announces it has been honoured with two prestigious awards: the ‘Tech Company of the Year’ and the ‘Special Recognition Award’, at The Business Magazine’s fourth annual Thames Valley SME Growth 100 Awards. These awards celebrate the region's most active small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have grown significantly in the past year.

OBT was declared a double-award winner in recognition of its successful growth in 2022, which saw the company double both its turnover and headcount, and apply these additional resources to establish new R&D and clinical partnerships with major players in the international biotechnology space while simultaneously strengthening and extending its drug development pipeline.

The ‘Tech Company of the Year’ award recognises exceptional use of technology to advance company objectives, improve communities and/or empower clients. OBT received this award for its application of cutting-edge technology approaches - including its proprietary OGAP® platform, mass spectrometry and analytical biochemistry – in order to develop new therapeutics to treat unmet needs in cancer. The judges’ comments acknowledged OBT as “An exemplary business in its field, specialising in immunotherapies for cancer, with significant rates of success and continued business growth in recent years, they scored highly across several award categories. Their advancements in using technology to innovate ‘T cell therapies’, harnessing immune cells to help cure cancer, are industry leading and quite remarkable.”

The ‘Special Recognition Award’ recognises a team, individual or company that has shown outstanding innovation, commitment, or achievement, while significantly contributing to the Thames Valley economy and the wider community. OBT received this award in recognition of its two-fold increase in revenue and number of employees in 2022; its successful progress of its own drug in Phase 1 clinical trials and its 17 partnered programmes with pharmaceutical companies through which it has two clinical molecules in a partnership with a major pharmaceutical company that are progressing well in the clinic. The judges honored OBT with their comments calling the Company “Leaders in their field developing life-changing ‘T cell therapies’ that help identify and target cancer cells and map their interaction with the T cells that help form our body’s own immune response – they are making truly ground-breaking advances on the pathway towards curing cancer. This company’s ground-breaking achievements make them a very worthy winner.”

“We are honoured to have received these awards,” said Christian Rohlff, CEO at Oxford BioTherapeutics. “The Thames Valley is one of the most important areas for biotech innovation in the UK, and we are privileged to be named as a leader in our field in the region. This has been made possible through the hard and enterprising work of our highly motivated team members, and their long-standing commitment to our shared goal of delivering innovative therapeutics to cancer patients.”

“Our business is about identifying new ways to tackle cancer and working with major pharmaceutical companies to develop therapies. What drives the company is the passion we all have for what we do. We are striving for the same thing: to help cancer patients who don’t have other methods of treatment available to them,” added Ben Thomas, Senior Vice President of Operations, and Lindsey Hudson, Senior Director of Business Development & Partnership Alliance at Oxford BioTherapeutics.

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company based in Oxford (UK) and San Jose (USA); with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics. These include bispecific, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT's first clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a U.S. Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s proprietary OGAP® target discovery platform is based on one of the world’s largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the USA and Europe. OBT's IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen, Genmab and our cell therapy research collaboration with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott), BioWa, and Nerviano). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

