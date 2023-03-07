RealMange Hires Timothy Haynes as Chief Operations Officer

Plano, TX, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Haynes as its new Chief Operations Officer. In his new role, Haynes will be based in the Plano office and will assume responsibility for several operational functions, including RealManage Branch Operations, GrandManors, the Integration Management Office, Community Manager Success Group, and Vendor Services.

Haynes brings a wealth of experience to RealManage, having served as President and COO of a subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle called the Building Services Network and American Home Shield. He earned his master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University, where he gained a strong foundation in leadership and operations management.

"We are thrilled to have Tim Haynes join our team as the new Chief Operations Officer," said Chris O’Neill, RealManage's co-founder, and CEO. "His extensive experience in operational leadership and management, coupled with his proven track record of success, will undoubtedly help us achieve our goals of providing top-notch community association management services to our clients."

In sharing his enthusiasm about the opportunity, Haynes stated, “I’m really excited to be joining the RealManage team. The company has such a great, client-focused culture, and the CiraConnect platform is truly industry-leading technology. I’m looking forward to helping the team consistently deliver great service to our customers and to continuing RealManage’s amazing growth record.”

As the new COO, Haynes will play a critical role in ensuring RealManage continues to deliver exceptional service to its clients while driving growth and expansion. His appointment comes at a time when the company is experiencing unprecedented growth and momentum, and his leadership and expertise will be essential in guiding RealManage through its next phase of growth.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.



GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

